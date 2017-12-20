Public invited onto the Isle of Wight council’s Audit Committee

The council share this latest news. Ed

Island residents interested in the community and local democracy are being invited to apply for two vacancies on the council’s Audit Committee.

The two appointed members of the public will be able to help ensure the council’s financial and non-financial affairs are properly undertaken.

The role is unpaid and application forms are available from democratic services officer, Jennifer Beresford, on (01983) 823281 or by emailing: Jennifer.beresford@iow.gov.uk

The deadline for returning applications is 5pm on Sunday 14 January 2018.

The Audit Committee also has seven elected members of council. Its key roles are to:

approve internal audit plans and consider audit reports;

consider the effectiveness of the council’s arrangements for risk management and corporate governance;

review and approve the council’s annual accounts, governance statement and treasury management.

Candidates should:

have a keen interest in standards in public life;

wish to serve the local community and uphold local democracy;

demonstrate high standards of personal integrity;

be objective, independent and impartial;

have financial, internal control, risk management or corporate governance experience, preferably in a large organisation;

not have been a member or officer of the council within the last five years;

not be a relative or close friend of a council member or officer;

not be engaged in party political activity.

The commitment

The appointments will be for two or four years. Meetings (normally five a year) are usually held on a Monday morning at County Hall, Newport.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a small panel of officers and elected members. Canvassing in advance will result in disqualification.

For an informal discussion those interested can contact Helen Miles, head of legal services and corporate governance, tel: 821000.

