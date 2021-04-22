Red Funnel Awards: Vote for your favourite business or attraction

The public vote for the Red Funnel Isle of Wight Awards 2021 has officially opened and Red Funnel is encouraging Island visitors and local residents to head online and vote.

The awards recognise the Isle of Wight’s diverse and wonderful places to visit, eat, drink and stay, ranging from Best Campsite to Best Burger.

Open for five months

The public vote will remain open until 30th September 2021, and see the nominees in 19 categories narrowed down to three finalists per category.

A guest judge panel will decide the overall winners, recognising their achievements with Gold, Silver and Bronze awards at a final ceremony on the Island, at a date to be determined.

Collins: Celebrating successes more important than ever

Commenting on the awards, CEO of Red Funnel, Fran Collins, said,

“Red Funnel is proud to support the Isle of Wight’s incredible businesses and showcase the Island as an amazing place to live and visit. Given the setbacks endured within tourism and hospitality this year, celebrating successes in this year’s awards is more significant and more important than ever. “We are whole-heartedly committed to shining a spotlight on the Isle of Wight as an incredible destination. While the Island’s sheer natural beauty is reason enough to visit, it’s the incredible, unique Island businesses and the people who run them that make the Island so memorable and make it so enticing to come back again and again. “We were so disappointed not to be able to celebrate with our 2020 winners in person due to the pandemic, so we’re very much crossing our fingers that we’ll be able to put on wonderful awards event when the time is right and really take the opportunity to celebrate the best of the Island. “I wish all our 2021 nominees every success in the public vote.”

Wickes: Awards meant a lot to us after a tough year

Kelly Wickes, Previous Award Winner, Monkey Haven added,

“We were over the moon to receive two Red Funnel Awards last year – Gold for Best Small Attraction and Bronze for Best Green Business. “Both of these awards meant a lot to all of us at Monkey Haven, especially after a particularly tough year. Receiving an accolade for Best Small Attraction made us immensely happy knowing how much everyone loves visiting our sanctuary, as well as being recognised for our efforts in protecting and preserving the environment in the Best Green Business category. “We have received many awards throughout the years but these in particular mean a huge amount to us, because they are voted for by Red Funnel customers and Islanders. Thank you to you all.”

For more information, previous winners and to vote, visit the Website.

The ‘Red Funnel Isle of Wight Awards’ categories are:

Accommodation

Best Place to go Glamping

Best B&B/Guesthouse

Best Hotel Experience

Best Self Catering

Best Campsite

Best Holiday Park

Food & Drink

Best Restaurant

Best Café/Tearoom

Best Burger

Best Fish & Chips

Best Pub

Best Local Produce

Things to Do

Best Large Attraction (over 50,000 visits per year)

Best Small Attraction (under 50,000 visits per year)

Best Activity Provider

Best Island Event

Best Shop/Retail Experience

Other