Restoration of Northwood House Rotunda celebrated at launch

On Monday 12th August the Rotunda at Northwood House was officially re-opened by Lora Peacey-Wilcox, Mayor of Cowes during the world-famous Cowes Week Regatta.

The project to restore and protect this iconic Georgian building built in 1838 was made possible by a grant from the Coastal Revival Fund.

Roseleen Cullen, Chair of Northwood House Charitable Trust Co Ltd and the Directors welcomed the Mayor to the recently redecorated Rotunda– an entrance that has welcomed prime ministers, dignitaries, royalty and the Isle of Wight community for nearly two centuries.

Roseleen Cullen

Guests included Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, Mr Geoff Underwood High Sherriff, Mr Geoff Banks, Former Cowes Town Mayor, Ms Fran Collins CEO of Red Funnel, Mr David Riley, Chairman of Cowes Harbour Commission, Captain Stuart McIntosh, Cowes Harbour Commission and Mr George Cameron, Chairman of Isle of Wight Council. The Reverend Andrew Poppe gave a brief blessing, celebrating the completion of the restoration and welcoming visitors for generations to come.

Bob Seeley said: