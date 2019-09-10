Rise in number of Isle of Wight residents claiming out of work benefits

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 2,005 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during August 2019 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).

The figures show a rise of 30 since July, when there were 1,975 claimants, and a rise of 640 from August 2018 (1,365 JSA claimants).

Universal Credit now rolled-out

The latest figures now include the roll-out of Universal Credit providing a broader span of claimants than previously. The number of people recorded as being on the Claimant Count was expected to rise.

Details of the latest jobs on the Isle of Wight can be found on Jobs OnTheWight.

Breakdown of claimants

Of those claiming in August 2019,

1,200 were male

810 were female

5 were 16-17

380 were aged 18 To 24

(240 were aged 18 To 21)

1,055 were aged 25 To 49

565 were aged 50+

That means 2.5% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 0.6% more than the rest of the South East (1.9%), and 0.3% less than the whole of the UK (2.8%).

New measures

The measure of those receiving ‘out of work benefit’s has been changed by the Office of National Statistics. In the past it was based purely on those claiming Job Seekers Allowance.

The change now includes Universal Credit.

They say,

The Claimant Count is the number of people claiming benefit principally for the reason of being unemployed. This is measured by combining the number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA) and National Insurance credits with the number of people receiving Universal Credit principally for the reason of being unemployed. Claimants declare that they are out of work, capable of, available for and actively seeking work during the week in which the claim is made.

Image: dragontomato under CC BY 2.0