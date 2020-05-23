Rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases rises

The number of lab-confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases on the Isle of Wight has risen, as the UK figure reaches over 257,000

coronavirus

The number of confirmed Isle of Wight Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has increased from 185 to 189.

Anecdotally there are more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including in care homes – with Island residents who are showing symptoms self-isolating.

The statistics
A total of 34 people have sadly died at St Mary’s Hospital after being tested for Covid-19.

In addition, there have been 22 deaths outside the hospital setting.

Find out more
A breakdown of national figures can be found on the Covid-19 Dashboard.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Residents continue to be urged to remain at home in order to stay safe and help the NHS save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Article edit
7.30pm 23rd May – corrected the rise from 185 not 181

Image: CDC under CC BY 2.0

Saturday, 23rd May, 2020 6:02pm

By

5 Comments on "Rise in the number of Isle of Wight lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases rises"

Tim

Without mass testing for both C-19 antigens & antibodies how can anyone, NHS, Government, IWC or a.o. interfering busybody claim to know just how many people have been exposed to it here? Isn’t it time that common sense took over from conjecture and scaremongering?

24, May 2020 11:51 am
Carolyn

But contrary to this advice, this weekend many holiday homes are occupied.

24, May 2020 8:05 am
Steve Goodman

But as the government allows advice to be ignored by an unrepentant advisor, why not?

24, May 2020 9:40 am
greenhey

How do you know?

24, May 2020 10:59 am
Dalek

Not necessarily occupied by holidaymakers though. Many properties have been made available to key workers I believe. Also, may I draw your attention to this excellent OTW article. https://onthewight.com/heres-why-some-ferries-being-fully-booked-doesnt-mean-the-isle-of-wight-will-see-an-influx-of-visitors/

24, May 2020 11:02 am

