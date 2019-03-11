Rugby: Ventnor return to their winning ways

Ed shares this latest report from Ventnor FRC. Ed

Ventnor 34 – 15 Andover 2XV

After a hard fought loss last weekend on the road to Southampton, Ventnor were keen to return to winning ways in their penultimate home game of the season.

The game started well for Ventnor, with Andrew Gough scoring from a quick tap penalty early on. Andover were caught a bit unawares by the speed of Ventnor’s attack in the build up.

Things carried on looking good for the home team and tries soon followed for Sam Lines, James Pemberton and Jake Babington.

For the majority of the first half Andover’s only reply was a converted penalty however on the stroke of half time they scored a break away try to make the score 22-10 to Ventnor.

Ventnor’s win never in doubt

In the second half, Andover put up a great defensive display to hold back Ventnor’s attack. However, Andrew Gough and Jake Babington completing their braces kept Ventnor out of reach.

Even when Andover scored another try, Ventnor’s win was never in doubt.

AJ Wells Man of the Match – Ben Savill

Red Funnel Moment of the Match – Fergus Kenny

Team – Pratt, Jones. Noyes, Savill, Griggs, Morton, Marsh, Colson, Gough, Riches, Cooper, Pemberton, Lines Babington, Urbonas; Blake, Teague, Harris, Fox

Sponsors

Ventnor RFC would like to thank the following for sponsoring the match: Joe’s Bar and Coffee Shop, Nettlecombe Farm, No 24, The Bonchurch Inn, Reynolds and Read Ltd.

