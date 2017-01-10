Ryde Academy are back with the Warriors in 2017

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Ryde Academy has continued its partnership with the Wightlink Warriors into 2017. The academy which serves Ryde and the surrounding area posted an incredible set of exam results and received an ofsted rating of ‘Good’ for 2016.

Ryde Academy’s Principal, Joy Ballard said,

“Like us the Warrior’s focus is on developing island talent and the opportunities the club offer to young people in our local community are incredible ranging from free admission to the development of reading skills. We look forward to working together again in 2017.”

“Ryde Academy is delighted to continue with their support of the Warriors. We take pride in being at the heart of our community and working in partnership with others we help create opportunities for our young people.

Wightlink Warriors Commercial Director Barry Bishop said,

“This is great news for the club and Ryde Academy. Forging strong relationships with schools and the community has been an objective of the club since Martin and I returned speedway to the Island and I am so pleased that we can continue the work we started last season with Ryde Academy.

“Last season we developed the Warrior Way to encourage everyone to strive to be the best they possibly can be by developing their skills, improving community interaction, participating in sport and being positive. This has proved to be a great success with our fans and the ethos at the club and has already inspired many children to push themselves just a little bit further than before.

“Working with Mrs Ballard and the team from Ryde Academy is going to be fantastic in 2017. We have lots of initiatives coming for the season and we are sure that the Warrior fans and students of Ryde Academy are going to be in for a great time throughout the season.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome back the students and staff or Ryde Academy to the Warriors Sponsorship Team.”