There could be snow on the Isle of Wight afterall (updated)

Isle of Wight was not included in the snow warning yesterday, but the Met Office have issued an update so be prepared for some disruption.

U Turn in the snow

No sooner had we talked about the unlikely prospect of snow on the Isle of Wight this week, than the Met Office update their weather warnings and include us in one for Thursday.

The Yellow (Be Alert) severe weather warning is valid from 10am until 11.55pm on Thursday 12th January 2017.

It reads:

Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.

There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities – this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.

As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.

This is an update to slightly increase the risk of disruption from snow, as well as to introduce ice as a hazard.

As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain on Thursday there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow as cold air is drawn in. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty over the track and intensity of this system, meaning that confidence is low in the amount and extent of any snow.

Image: aphid00 under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 10th January, 2017 1:47pm

By

Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Snow, Top story, Travel, Weather

4 Comments

  1. tr


    10.Jan.2017 4:04pm

    Looking at the frozen fountains in Italy, and the snowdrifts in Greece made me wonder, what now for global warming….

  2. Suruk the Slayer


    10.Jan.2017 6:44pm

    Try to learn the difference between “climate” and “weather”.

