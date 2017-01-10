No sooner had we talked about the unlikely prospect of snow on the Isle of Wight this week, than the Met Office update their weather warnings and include us in one for Thursday.
The Yellow (Be Alert) severe weather warning is valid from 10am until 11.55pm on Thursday 12th January 2017.
It reads:
Rain moving eastwards across the south of the UK on Thursday may turn to snow in places.
There is a chance of snow settling with disruption to road, rail and air services as well as interruptions to power supplies and other utilities – this more likely across East Anglia and southeast England. Associated heavy rain and strong winds may prove additional hazards.
As skies clear on Thursday night there is also potential for widespread ice to form quite rapidly on untreated surfaces.
This is an update to slightly increase the risk of disruption from snow, as well as to introduce ice as a hazard.
As a developing area of low pressure moves east across southern Britain on Thursday there is potential for rain to turn rapidly to snow as cold air is drawn in. However, there is a great deal of uncertainty over the track and intensity of this system, meaning that confidence is low in the amount and extent of any snow.
Tuesday, 10th January, 2017 1:47pm
By Sally Perry
10.Jan.2017 4:04pm
Looking at the frozen fountains in Italy, and the snowdrifts in Greece made me wonder, what now for global warming….
Suruk the Slayer
10.Jan.2017 6:44pm
Try to learn the difference between “climate” and “weather”.
retired hack
10.Jan.2017 9:10pm
Quite. Green arrow.
Philip Hawkins
11.Jan.2017 1:40pm
When are we getting the arrows back?