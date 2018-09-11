Ryde Academy STEM teacher becomes SSAT Leadership Fellow

Nat shares this latest news on behalf of Ryde Academy. Ed

John Nicholson from Ryde Academy has been accepted onto the prestigious Leadership Legacy Project by SSAT, the Schools, Students and Teachers network.

He will be part of an impressive group of future education leaders from across the country designated as SSAT Leadership Fellows. Successful Leadership Fellows are all in their first two-four years of teaching and have been selected by their headteachers as already showing the potential to become outstanding school leaders.

Ryde Academy Principal, Joy Ballard said,

“I am so proud of John on achieving this. I am passionate that everyone at Ryde Academy achieves their full potential and this includes all staff and not just the students. “I look forward to seeing him develop into the leader I know he can be and to see the benefits this will bring to him and the Academy community as a whole.”

The next generation of system leaders

Involvement in the programme demonstrates commitment by Ryde Academy and SSAT to developing the next generation of system leaders.

We already know the impact of this project at an individual level is very impressive. Leadership Fellows enrolled on last year’s programme have achieved increased leadership responsibilities at an early career stage, through exposure to a wide range of knowledge and information which boosts confidence levels.

Impact in the classroom

We also know the activities that the Fellows undertake have impact at classroom and whole school level and bring additional benefits in terms of whole school performance.

SSAT has been designing and delivering school leadership development programmes for 15 years and has over 14,000 alumni, among them some of the country’s most prestigious education system leaders.

SSAT is fully committed to supporting the development of the next generation of education system leaders and is investing in this prestigious project, free to participating schools.

The opportunity will allow SSAT Leadership Fellows to engage with some of the best leaders nationally and internationally and to examine leadership in other sectors.