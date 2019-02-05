Ryde man jailed for downloading ‘paedophile manual’ and thousands of indecent images of children

A 27-year-old-man from Ryde has been jailed for 12 months after his case was heard at Isle of Wight Crown Court this morning (Tuesday).

Jamie Downing of Oak Vale, Oakfield, Ryde admitted having thousands of indecent images of children, including a “paedophile manual” which details how to abuse children and how to avoid being caught.

1,000s of indecent images

Computer equipment that was seized by police revealed 583 category A images, 1,087 category B and 1,862 category C. Examiners also found 65 extreme pornography images and 1,789 prohibited images of children, which are non-photographic cartoons or computer animated images.

Downing admitted that he has been looking at similar images for the last 11 years, but told the court he “had not equated the people on his screen as real children”.

Judge: “Depravity this court seldom sees”

The judge, Roger Hetherington, said,

“The worst offence of these, which takes this case to levels of depravity that this court seldom sees, is that of the manual, which gives detailed advice on the abuse of very young children, including babies. “It is hard to express in words how the public would feel about that kind of material being possessed by someone like you.”

Downing’s lawyer told the court,

“In a strange way, he is glad this has come to light. He was putting his head in the sand and only saw them as people on his screen. “He is disgusted with himself. He has started to understand the impact on the wider community and where these images have come from.”

The judge sentenced him to 12 months imprisonment.

Source: County Press