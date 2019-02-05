Isle of Wight patients warned not to stockpile medication in event of no-deal Brexit

Isle of Wight GPs will not be permitted to write longer prescriptions for patients in the event of a no deal Brexit and patients are being advised not to ‘store additional medicines at home’.

tablets in blister packs

Isle of Wight residents have been warned not to stockpile medication in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The government asked the NHS, suppliers and pharmaceutical companies to order six additional weeks worth of medication, in case supplies are disrupted.

Longer prescriptions not allowed
However, doctors on the Isle of Wight would not be allowed to write longer prescriptions for patients.

UK health providers, including hospitals, care homes, GPs and community pharmacies and individuals have been told not stockpile medicines beyond their usual levels.

No deal contingency
The Isle of Wight NHS published a contingency report, to come into effect should the UK leave the European Union without a deal in 52 days time.

Yesterday, the government announced UK ports would wave through goods from the EU without checks to avoid huge traffic jams and to calm fears of border chaos.

Four critical local issues
The report, by the trust’s head of emergency preparedness, resilience and response, Tricia Smith, said there were four critical local issues that could affect the Island in the event of a no-deal — the supply of medicines and vaccines, the supply of medical devices, the supply of food and laundry services, and workforce problems.

Do not store additional medicines at home
The report said staff should ‘promote messages of continuity and reassurances to people who use health and care services, including that they should not store additional medicines at home’.

The trust continues to work with the Local Resilience Forum and Local Health Resilience Partnership in the event of road disruption.

There would be no significant number of staff leaving the trust around exit day, the report said.

Article shared by Data Reporter as part of OnTheWight’s collaboration with Press Association and Urbs Media

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 5th February, 2019 4:32pm

By

hialtitude

Do they have any advice if you run out of an essential medication like Insulin or other life sustaining drug or are you just expected to lie down and die somewhere and not be a nuisance.

Brexit the gift that keeps on giving.

How many people would have voted for it if they knew it could disrupt essential medical and food supplies?

Vote Up00Vote Down
5, February 2019 4:50 pm
