Isle of Wight MP voted against food vouchers for Island children living in poverty over school holidays: We asked him why

The Isle of Wight MP has come under fire for voting against the motion to provide food vouchers over school holidays for families living in poverty

bob seely in parliament with arms crossed

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, has come under attack on social media for voting against the opposition motion for families of disadvantaged children to be provided with £15 per week food vouchers during school holidays until Easter 2021.

The motion was defeated by 322 to 261, with the Island’s MP joining other Conservative MPs and one Independent MP by voting against it.

Criticised on Twitter
After the vote Bob tweeted his support for the Dept for Education’s tweet about how they are helping low income families. It led to 77 replies (at time of publishing) from other Twitter users critical of his voting record.

7,300 Island children living in poverty
As reported last week by News OnTheWight, over 7,300 Island children are living in poverty.

Covid-19 has hit the job market on the Island with 5,045 people in the Isle of Wight area claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during September 2020, a rise of 3,000 compared to September 2019.

Despair from Rashford
Last night Manchester United strike, Marcus Rashford, who spearheaded a successful campaign earlier this year for families to be provided with food vouchers during the summer holidays, expressed his despair that the topic was being used to get “one-up each other”

Following the vote Rashford said he would focusing his efforts on supporting the “real superstars”, FareShare and the volunteers at Foodbanks across the country.

Question to Seely
News OnTheWight has approached Bob Seely, asking him to share his reason for voting against the motion – which garnered support from five of his Conservative colleagues, as well as one Alliance MP, one DUP MP, one Independent and 192 Labour MPs.

We’ll update this article once we hear back from him.

Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 8:14am

By

8 Comments on "Isle of Wight MP voted against food vouchers for Island children living in poverty over school holidays: We asked him why"

andy

Despicable little man

22, October 2020 8:27 am
chausettes
Bob seems deaf to any appeal from his constituents on matters that count. If you’re going to complain about him, do so by directing it to those that prop him up – ie the local party. They have the power to table a vote of no confidence in Bob, and I’m pretty confident that they would be forced to do so if they knew quite how disgusted… Read more »
22, October 2020 8:30 am
chausettes

I should therefore add – ask your local IW Councillor if he/she would have voted the same way as Bob. I for one would be very keen to know if Dave Stewart supports Bob on this issue.

22, October 2020 8:52 am
Fenders

Alas, being uncaring, when it comes to those less fortunate, is part of conservative’s DNA.

Rather than appealing to their local party’s self interest, just stop voting for them in Council and General Elections.

22, October 2020 9:14 am
chausettes

If local councillors want to hang on to their seats, they have a reason to be on record denouncing Bob. As it stands, anyone allying themselves with Bob’s position is jeopardising local support.

22, October 2020 9:47 am
uosf9

Rayner was right-they are scum.

22, October 2020 8:47 am
hermit

His contempt is not only for our children, but for everyone. Look how he sits in a seat clearly showing others to not sit there due to social distancing. He just does not care about anyone but his career.

22, October 2020 9:01 am
Jenny Smart

i bet half a sausage Seely with be choking on that question.

22, October 2020 8:33 am
