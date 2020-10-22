Isle of Wight MP voted against food vouchers for Island children living in poverty over school holidays: We asked him why

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely, has come under attack on social media for voting against the opposition motion for families of disadvantaged children to be provided with £15 per week food vouchers during school holidays until Easter 2021.

The motion was defeated by 322 to 261, with the Island’s MP joining other Conservative MPs and one Independent MP by voting against it.

Criticised on Twitter

After the vote Bob tweeted his support for the Dept for Education’s tweet about how they are helping low income families. It led to 77 replies (at time of publishing) from other Twitter users critical of his voting record.

7,300 Island children living in poverty

As reported last week by News OnTheWight, over 7,300 Island children are living in poverty.

Covid-19 has hit the job market on the Island with 5,045 people in the Isle of Wight area claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during September 2020, a rise of 3,000 compared to September 2019.

Despair from Rashford

Last night Manchester United strike, Marcus Rashford, who spearheaded a successful campaign earlier this year for families to be provided with food vouchers during the summer holidays, expressed his despair that the topic was being used to get “one-up each other”

I despair that we are using the topic of child food poverty to one-up each other… https://t.co/jAU8woTfDp — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) October 21, 2020

Following the vote Rashford said he would focusing his efforts on supporting the “real superstars”, FareShare and the volunteers at Foodbanks across the country.

Question to Seely

News OnTheWight has approached Bob Seely, asking him to share his reason for voting against the motion – which garnered support from five of his Conservative colleagues, as well as one Alliance MP, one DUP MP, one Independent and 192 Labour MPs.

We’ll update this article once we hear back from him.