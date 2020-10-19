Safe Places Isle of Wight offer sanctuary for those feeling vulnerable in the community

For many; the outside world can be a frightening place. Whether its finding ourselves in a situation whereby we can’t seem to escape or are overstimulated by the sounds and situations we find ourselves exposed to; Safe Places Isle of Wight are here to help.

What is Safe Places?

Safe Places is a national network that aims to unite all the Safe Places schemes across the country.

Safe Places have been established on the Island and we have a growing number of shops, cafes, community centres who will provide assistance to individuals who are feeling vulnerable in the community.

Safe Places Isle of Wight is supported by the Isle of Wight Safeguarding Adults Board, headed up by the user-led disability charity People Matter IW, Inclusion Outright CIC and Healthwatch IOW.

Safe Places IOW has been set up in conjunction with a wonderful group of organisations, businesses and volunteers across the island.

How it works as an individual accessing the service

When out and about in the community any person who feels vulnerable, lost, frightened, bullied and requires support they can pop into any business or organisation displaying the Safe Places sticker.

A full list of Safe Places can be found on the Safe Places App or on the Safe Places Website.

A Safe Place Card

If you, or someone you know is 18 or over that has a learning disability or autism you can also have a Safe Place Card which can have your name and emergency contact numbers.

Contact People Matter on 01983 241494 to request a Safe Place Card.

Listen to the Safe Places blog on the Safe Places Isle of Wight Facebook page.

Interested in the Safe Places Scheme?

Prior to lock down around a dozen businesses in Ventnor expressed an interest in being part of the scheme. You can see the distinctive Safe Places sticker in their shop windows.

As shops and businesses have re-opened we would like to invite more businesses in Ventnor to participate in the scheme.

Become part of a greater national family

Being part of the scheme is not only a fantastic way to support your local community, you’ll become part of a greater national family; with a mission to ensure that everyone, regardless of status, feels safe and secure.

Registering your interest in becoming a Safe Place or finding out more information about the scheme is easy!

Get in touch

Please contact Tony McCarthy at [email protected] or phone 01983 857848 if you are an interested business in Ventnor.

For businesses in other parts of the Island please contact the Safe Places Coordinator: Jane Hughes on 01983 241494 or 07899 904332.

