Solent Devolution Deal ‘left in the in-tray’ for ‘foreseeable future’

At last week’s extraordinary Executive meeting (see our live coverage), the proposed Solent Devolution deal was touched upon.
During the discussion about the proposed regeneration programme, Cllr Bacon advised the meeting that the Isle of Wight council had been told by the Secretary of State that all ‘deals’ that are currently ‘outstanding in creation’ are being left in the in-tray for foreseeable future.
Bacon: “Potentially a large pot of infrastructure funding”
He said,
“We assume nothing is happening in the immediate future, which is possibly a shame, because there was potentially a large pot of infrastructure funding which could assist with the regeneration programme.
“Maybe that will come forward in some way in the future.”
No specific update
A spokesperson from the Isle of Wight council also confirmed to OnTheWight today,
“There is currently no update to report. The proposals are with Government and there are no set timescales within which it must come to a conclusion regarding them.”
Wise words
21.Dec.2016 4:06pm
Get a fixed link the one stop solution to all our problems then this deal won’t matter because we won’t need extra funding and all of that will be solved
Colin
21.Dec.2016 4:22pm
The so called regional devolution plans are akin to arranging the deckchairs on the titanic.
What is needed is rational cohesive funding for the existing stucture. Osbourne’s austerity cuts have bought about the current set of problems.
The best thing that can happen has happened and hopefully Theresa will knock this nonsense on the head for good.
As I have said before, “Don’t just do something, stand there.”
Mariner58
21.Dec.2016 4:52pm
I would still like to know if, after taking independent legal advice, the Council Executive still claim the right to overturn a full council vote in apparent contradiction of the Constitution.
Rod Manley
21.Dec.2016 5:02pm
I hate to say this Mr Bacon but, “WE TOLD YOU SO”….,!!!
Wise words
21.Dec.2016 5:14pm
RM
I agree. I have said all along this wouldn’t come to anything this deal will stay in the tray collecting dust.
billy builder
21.Dec.2016 5:31pm
There will be many many things that will be left in the in-tray over the next few years as our economy goes into a tailspin as a result of BRexit. The deficit is already rising rapidly and will only get worse as debt repayment get increasing more difficult as interest rates soar as a result of the pounds devaluation and its continued decline.
Colin
21.Dec.2016 5:55pm
@ billy
Oh goody. Are interest rates going to soar? At last I will get something from my savings.
And I thought interest rates were only kept artificially low to help the poor bankers.
billy builder
22.Dec.2016 10:37am
Colin, Interest rates have gone down not up, in an attempt by the Government to stop the economy crashing. It will be very unlikely that interest rates will rise any time soon as there are massive recessionary pressures within business following the BRexit vote. These pressures will get substantially worse over the coming years as a result of the BRexit vote.
Suruk the Slayer
22.Dec.2016 11:21am
The economy is, basically, being fuelled by debt, both business and consumer.
That debt is sustainable only because of the extremely low interest rates.
Britain, being a net importer of goods and raw materials, will see inflation start to rise next year (we have already seen it in food and fuel, this will spread to consumer goods in the first quarter of 2017).
If it look like we are heading for a “hard” Brexit (extremely likely), expect the pound’s value to plunge and inflationary pressure to skyrocket.
At that point the BoE will have the Hobson’s choice of raising interest rates in a (probably vain) attempt to control inflation, resulting in the UK economy collapsing under it’s debt mountain, or keeping them low and watching inflation shoot upwards with the associated pay/price spiral and be forced to devalue the Pound.
Either way, we are stuffed, good and proper.
billy builder
22.Dec.2016 11:39am
And the really really sad but ironic think is that the worst hit will be the elderly and the poorest in society, ie those groups that were more likely to vote BRexit.
DaveIOW
21.Dec.2016 5:44pm
billy builder
22.Dec.2016 10:32am
DaveIOW, whilst you may not follow any form of News reporting, if you did you might appreciate that BRexit probably accounts for 50% of headline stories across the board.
BRexit does and will colour every aspect of both UK and Island life for years and years to come. So stories such as this that revolve around Local finances, or stories around social care, elderly care, NHS, hotel & catering, farming, and just about every other area of interest for the Island will be blighted by BRexit.
beacher
21.Dec.2016 9:23pm
So what’s plan B Isle oif Wight Councillors???? ( the ones that regularly contribute to this forum) no time for shrinking violets now!
Richard orchard
21.Dec.2016 9:46pm
Beacher
There isn’t a plan b in my opinion they put all there eggs in one basket on this one that is why the executive went against the full council vote on it. Now they are all scurrying around coming up with new plans like this regeneration plan they have just employed 2 people to lead which won’t come to anything.
Richard orchard
21.Dec.2016 9:50pm
It is now time to use next mays council elections to get rid of the present council it has Been nothing but disaster after disaster since they won the last time to much arguing and not enough action.
Tim
22.Dec.2016 8:53am
Richard, I agree but the problem is that irrespective of political party or independent whoever we elect as our council seems to struggle with it once they get the job.
Mariner58
22.Dec.2016 9:00am
But some considerably more than others.
The independents started out with banner headlines in the County Press ‘We’re going to reopen all the public toilets’, if that was too much for them…….. devolution???
Richard orchard
22.Dec.2016 10:37am
Tim it is a fair point you make but I feel the present administration are not up to the job they haven’t managed to control the arguments they have been very ineffective in my personal opinion.