Solent Devolution Deal ‘left in the in-tray’ for ‘foreseeable future’

At last week’s extraordinary Executive meeting (see our live coverage), the proposed Solent Devolution deal was touched upon.

During the discussion about the proposed regeneration programme, Cllr Bacon advised the meeting that the Isle of Wight council had been told by the Secretary of State that all ‘deals’ that are currently ‘outstanding in creation’ are being left in the in-tray for foreseeable future.

Bacon: “Potentially a large pot of infrastructure funding”

He said,

“We assume nothing is happening in the immediate future, which is possibly a shame, because there was potentially a large pot of infrastructure funding which could assist with the regeneration programme. “Maybe that will come forward in some way in the future.”

No specific update

A spokesperson from the Isle of Wight council also confirmed to OnTheWight today,

“There is currently no update to report. The proposals are with Government and there are no set timescales within which it must come to a conclusion regarding them.”

Image: renaissancechambara under CC BY 2.0