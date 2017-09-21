Some towns get *free* parking for Isle of Wight Day

The council share this latest news that might be of interest for this Saturday. Ed
In celebration of Isle of Wight day, this Saturday (23 September), there will be free parking in selected council car parks across the Island.
It is hoped the move will encourage people to support Island businesses and Isle of Wight Day events.
The locations and car park areas are as follows:
Cowes
Cross Street – free parking although maximum stay of three hours still applies.
Freshwater
Avenue Road – free parking.
Lake
New Road – free parking.
Newport
Seaclose – free parking.
County Hall – free parking.
Ryde
Lind Place – free parking.
Victoria Street – free parking, although maximum stay of three hours still applies.
Sandown
Fort Street – free parking.
Seaview
Pier Road – free parking.
Shanklin
Orchardleigh Road – free parking.
Thursday, 21st September, 2017 5:51pm
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fEJ
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News
.
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓