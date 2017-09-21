Some towns get *free* parking for Isle of Wight Day

The council share this latest news that might be of interest for this Saturday. Ed

In celebration of Isle of Wight day, this Saturday (23 September), there will be free parking in selected council car parks across the Island.

It is hoped the move will encourage people to support Island businesses and Isle of Wight Day events.

The locations and car park areas are as follows:

Cowes

Cross Street – free parking although maximum stay of three hours still applies.

Freshwater

Avenue Road – free parking.

Lake

New Road – free parking.

Newport

Seaclose – free parking.

County Hall – free parking.

Ryde

Lind Place – free parking.

Victoria Street – free parking, although maximum stay of three hours still applies.

Sandown

Fort Street – free parking.

Seaview

Pier Road – free parking.

Shanklin

Orchardleigh Road – free parking.

Image: r4vi under CC BY 2.0