The mystery of why an ‘Independent’ candidate has election leaflet printed by Isle of Wight Conservative Association

Debate has been hotting up over on the Sandown Hub Facebook page about the election leaflet for one of the town council’s election candidates.

Toby Wilcock is hoping to win the Sandown South seat in next week’s local elections. He posted his leaflet to the Hub’s page last week and when questioned explained that he was standing as an independent candidate.

Goodchild: “Would you feel ‘hoodwinked?’”

This afternoon however, it was pointed out by Sandown resident Ali Goodchild, that Mr Wilcock’s election leaflet was printed by the IWCA, 58 The Mall, Carisbrooke – the address for the Isle of Wight Conservative Association.

She asked,

“Would you feel ‘hoodwinked’ if a candidate claimed to be Independent … then received their election leaflet printed by the Isle Of Wight Conservative Association?”

A member of two parties?

News OnTheWight got in touch with Mr Wilcock earlier today to ask whether he was a member of the Island Conservatives and why he had his election leaflets printed by them.

He explained that he was a member of both the Labour Party and the Conservative Party – something that is against the membership criteria of both parties.

Wilcock: Don’t believe local councils should be run by party politics

Mr Wilcock explained,

“For the record, I am standing as an independent candidate for two reasons. Firstly, I do not believe the local council should be run by party politics. Secondly, I wanted to be elected on my own merit and not just because of membership of any party. “I am a member of both the Labour party, and the Conservative party, but am not an active member of either, I have never attended any party meetings of either party. “I am not a member of the Conservative club in either Sandown or Shanklin. Since putting myself forward I have gratefully accepted help from Conservative candidates, Labour candidates, and two Independent candidates. “If I am elected I am keen to be able to maintain good relationships with those people and any others who are like myself, more interested in working to make Sandown better than in party politics.”

IWCA: Silent so far

The mystery still remains how or why David Pugh’s IWCA is listed as the printer of this candidate’s leaflet.

Mr Wilcock chose not to answer our question on this. We’ve asked him again.

David Pugh hasn’t responded to News OnTheWight’s questions as yet.