These Isle of Wight pubs open this weekend after 2021 lockdown

Looking for an Isle of Wight pub that’s now open post-lockdown, to meet up with friends at this weekend?

News OnTheWight has been busy getting in touch and gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible – It’s been quite a task – but we want to support readers who want to be outside and the Island’s hospitality industry.

Time with friends and family

Of course, getting out to a pub doesn’t have to mean drinking alcohol or getting drunk – there’s plenty of fun to be had chatting with friends and families while quaffing soft drinks.

While the list we’ve gathered is as comprehensive as possible, we haven’t heard back from some pubs (perhaps because they are not opening), but below is the information data that those pubs opening have given us, those who opened on Monday 12th and others who plan to open today or over the weekend. Many thanks to Tim, Mike and John of IW CAMRA for their expert knowledge in helping tie up the stragglers too.

(BTW – If you own/run a pub that is going to be open today, but isn’t on the list below, just fill in this quick form and we’ll get you added asap)

The list

Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.

Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.

They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.

Name Area Opening Anchor Inn Cowes Mon-Thurs 4pm - 10pm. Fri & Sat noon 11pm. Sun noon - 8pm. Weather permitting Bargeman's Rest Newport 10.30am - 6.00pm Black Sheep Ryde 10am 'til 11pm every day Blacksmiths Calbourne Fri, Sat & Sun. Food Noon - 6.60 drinks til 8 Blenheim Ventnor Opening 17th May Bonchurch Inn Bonchurch Mon - Sat 12-3 and 6-10. Sun 12-3 Buddle Niton ﻿Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Bugle Hotel Yarmouth Midday to sunset, 7 days a week Castle Inn Newport Open everyday Castle Inn Ryde Opening 17 May 2021 Caulkheads Sandown Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Cedars Wootton Midday 'til about 10pm. Food daily 12 -3pm Chequers Rookley Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Marquee covering Crab & Lobster Bembridge Midday to sunset, 7 days a week Crown Inn Shorwell Open 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only Culver Haven Inn Sandown Open from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun Dairymans Daughter Arreton Hope to open 10am - 6pm each day Duke of York Cowes From 11am Eight Bells Carisbrooke Opening 14 Apr 2021 Falcon Inn Ryde From 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun Fighting Cocks Arreton Mon to Thur 10-3pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm. Sun 10-4pm Fishbourne Wootton Bridge 10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday Fishermans Cottage Inn Shanklin Daily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm Flanagans Sandown Opening 17 May 2021 Fleming Arms Binstead George Hotel Yarmouth 12pm to 6.45pm (last orders) George Inn Newport 11am - 6pm Sun - Thur. Fri & Sat 11am - 9pm Griffin Godshill Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm. Food served 12pm-7pm Harbour House Ryde Mon to Sun 11-11pm. Food 11 - 7pm. Highdown Inn Totland

11.00am to 8.00pm Horseshoe Inn Northwood From 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant Joe's Bar Niton 12pm - 8pm (times may vary) 7 days a week. Pizza 5pm - 8pm Wed to Sat Lifeboat East Cowes Opening 4pm Longbeach Colwell Bay Opening 1 May 2021 Merrie Gardens Lake Drink 11am until 10pm. Food 12 - 8pm New Inn Shalfleet Opening 17 May 2021 Newclose Cricket Ground Newport From 10am, serving breakfast, snacks & afternoon teas. Weather dependent North House Cowes Opening 14 April. Lunch midday-4pm. Drinks 4pm-8pm. Seven days Old Comical Sandown 10am - 10:30pm

7 days Painters Arms Cowes Open 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting Pointer Inn Newchurch 11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm Pontoon View Bar Cowes

Mon - Thur 10-9pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm.Sun 10-7pm Prince of Wales East Cowes Open 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather Prince of Wales Newport Railway Medina Newport Red Lion Freshwater Weather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday Reef Sandown Maximum of 4 people per table Ryde Castle Hotel Ryde Opening 17th May Simeon Arms Ryde Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7 Sloop Inn Wootton Bridge Opening at 12pm. Spyglass Inn Ventnor Opening 17 Apr 2021 Stag Parkhurst Open midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm Sun Inn Hulverstone Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset Sun Inn Calbourne Opening 14th April - Noon until 9pm. Weather permitting Tap Sandown Opening 17 May 2021 - 10.30am - close 7 days a week Taverners Godshill Opening 17th May The Boathouse Seaview 10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday The Hideaway Shanklin Wed - Sun 12noon to 6pm. Food 1 - 5pm, limited garden menu (and daily specials board) The Spinaker Bembridge Opening 17 May 2021 Three Bishops Brighstone Tea & coffee from 8am Travellers Joy Northwood Opening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm Vernon Cottage Tavern Shanklin Opening 17 May 2021 Village Inn Shanklin Waiting for weather to get better Vine Inn Freshwater Opening 16 Apr 2021 Waterfront Totland Bay From 9am Waverley Hotel Carisbrooke Opening Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm White Hart Inn Havenstreet Opening Fri 16th April. Fri & Sat 12pm - 5pm. Sun 12pm - 4pm White Horse Inn Whitwell Opening 17th May White Lion Niton Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Wight Mouse Chale Opening 15 May 2021 Winter Gardens Ventnor Serving from 11am Woodmans Arms Wootton Opening 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4 Woodvale Hotel Gurnard 1100-2300 bar open. 1200-1900 serving food Yarbridge Inn Brading Midday - 7pm everyday

Gov rules

Government have mandated that some Covid rules still apply – Groups can be no larger than six people and can come from no more than two households. Check-ins for each member of the group are needed. There’s no general mixing, beyond the table you’re sitting at. Masks must be worn for trips to the loo.

That aside – News OnTheWight hopes you have a great time if you get out to support your local Isle of Wight pub.

Image: © Crown Inn Shorwell