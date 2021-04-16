These Isle of Wight pubs open this weekend after 2021 lockdown

Looking for an Isle of Wight pub that’s now open post-lockdown, to meet up with friends at this weekend?
News OnTheWight has been busy getting in touch and gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible – It’s been quite a task – but we want to support readers who want to be outside and the Island’s hospitality industry.
Time with friends and family
Of course, getting out to a pub doesn’t have to mean drinking alcohol or getting drunk – there’s plenty of fun to be had chatting with friends and families while quaffing soft drinks.
While the list we’ve gathered is as comprehensive as possible, we haven’t heard back from some pubs (perhaps because they are not opening), but below is the information data that those pubs opening have given us, those who opened on Monday 12th and others who plan to open today or over the weekend. Many thanks to Tim, Mike and John of IW CAMRA for their expert knowledge in helping tie up the stragglers too.
(BTW – If you own/run a pub that is going to be open today, but isn’t on the list below, just fill in this quick form and we’ll get you added asap)
The list
Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.
Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.
They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.
|Name
|Area
|Opening
|Anchor Inn
|Cowes
|Mon-Thurs 4pm - 10pm. Fri & Sat noon 11pm. Sun noon - 8pm. Weather permitting
|Bargeman's Rest
|Newport
|10.30am - 6.00pm
|Black Sheep
|Ryde
|10am 'til 11pm every day
|Blacksmiths
|Calbourne
|Fri, Sat & Sun. Food Noon - 6.60 drinks til 8
|Blenheim
|Ventnor
|Opening 17th May
|Bonchurch Inn
|Bonchurch
|Mon - Sat 12-3 and 6-10. Sun 12-3
|Buddle
|Niton
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Bugle Hotel
|Yarmouth
|Midday to sunset, 7 days a week
|Castle Inn
|Newport
|Open everyday
|Castle Inn
|Ryde
|Opening 17 May 2021
|Caulkheads
|Sandown
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Cedars
|Wootton
|Midday 'til about 10pm. Food daily 12 -3pm
|Chequers
|Rookley
|Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Marquee covering
|Crab & Lobster
|Bembridge
|Midday to sunset, 7 days a week
|Crown Inn
|Shorwell
|Open 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only
|Culver Haven Inn
|Sandown
|Open from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun
|Dairymans Daughter
|Arreton
|Hope to open 10am - 6pm each day
|Duke of York
|Cowes
|From 11am
|Eight Bells
|Carisbrooke
|Opening 14 Apr 2021
|Falcon Inn
|Ryde
|From 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun
|Fighting Cocks
|Arreton
|Mon to Thur 10-3pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm. Sun 10-4pm
|Fishbourne
|Wootton Bridge
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|Fishermans Cottage Inn
|Shanklin
|Daily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm
|Flanagans
|Sandown
|Opening 17 May 2021
|Fleming Arms
|Binstead
|George Hotel
|Yarmouth
|12pm to 6.45pm (last orders)
|George Inn
|Newport
|11am - 6pm Sun - Thur. Fri & Sat 11am - 9pm
|Griffin
|Godshill
|Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm. Food served 12pm-7pm
|Harbour House
|Ryde
|Mon to Sun 11-11pm. Food 11 - 7pm.
|Highdown Inn
|Totland
|11.00am to 8.00pm
|Horseshoe Inn
|Northwood
|From 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant
|Joe's Bar
|Niton
|12pm - 8pm (times may vary) 7 days a week. Pizza 5pm - 8pm Wed to Sat
|Lifeboat
|East Cowes
|Opening 4pm
|Longbeach
|Colwell Bay
|Opening 1 May 2021
|Merrie Gardens
|Lake
|Drink 11am until 10pm. Food 12 - 8pm
|New Inn
|Shalfleet
|Opening 17 May 2021
|Newclose Cricket Ground
|Newport
|From 10am, serving breakfast, snacks & afternoon teas. Weather dependent
|North House
|Cowes
|Opening 14 April. Lunch midday-4pm. Drinks 4pm-8pm. Seven days
|Old Comical
|Sandown
|10am - 10:30pm
7 days
|Painters Arms
|Cowes
|Open 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting
|Pointer Inn
|Newchurch
|11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm
|Pontoon View Bar
|Cowes
|Mon - Thur 10-9pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm.Sun 10-7pm
|Prince of Wales
|East Cowes
|Open 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather
|Prince of Wales
|Newport
|Railway Medina
|Newport
|Red Lion
|Freshwater
|Weather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday
|Reef
|Sandown
|Maximum of 4 people per table
|Ryde Castle Hotel
|Ryde
|Opening 17th May
|Simeon Arms
|Ryde
|Opening 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7
|Sloop Inn
|Wootton Bridge
|Opening at 12pm.
|Spyglass Inn
|Ventnor
|Opening 17 Apr 2021
|Stag
|Parkhurst
|Open midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm
|Sun Inn
|Hulverstone
|Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
|Sun Inn
|Calbourne
|Opening 14th April - Noon until 9pm. Weather permitting
|Tap
|Sandown
|Opening 17 May 2021 - 10.30am - close 7 days a week
|Taverners
|Godshill
|Opening 17th May
|The Boathouse
|Seaview
|10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
|The Hideaway
|Shanklin
|Wed - Sun 12noon to 6pm. Food 1 - 5pm, limited garden menu (and daily specials board)
|The Spinaker
|Bembridge
|Opening 17 May 2021
|Three Bishops
|Brighstone
|Tea & coffee from 8am
|Travellers Joy
|Northwood
|Opening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm
|Vernon Cottage Tavern
|Shanklin
|Opening 17 May 2021
|Village Inn
|Shanklin
|Waiting for weather to get better
|Vine Inn
|Freshwater
|Opening 16 Apr 2021
|Waterfront
|Totland Bay
|From 9am
|Waverley Hotel
|Carisbrooke
|Opening Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm
|White Hart Inn
|Havenstreet
|Opening Fri 16th April. Fri & Sat 12pm - 5pm. Sun 12pm - 4pm
|White Horse Inn
|Whitwell
|Opening 17th May
|White Lion
|Niton
|Opening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days
|Wight Mouse
|Chale
|Opening 15 May 2021
|Winter Gardens
|Ventnor
|Serving from 11am
|Woodmans Arms
|Wootton
|Opening 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4
|Woodvale Hotel
|Gurnard
|1100-2300 bar open. 1200-1900 serving food
|Yarbridge Inn
|Brading
|Midday - 7pm everyday
Gov rules
Government have mandated that some Covid rules still apply – Groups can be no larger than six people and can come from no more than two households. Check-ins for each member of the group are needed. There’s no general mixing, beyond the table you’re sitting at. Masks must be worn for trips to the loo.
That aside – News OnTheWight hopes you have a great time if you get out to support your local Isle of Wight pub.
Image: © Crown Inn Shorwell
Friday, 16th April, 2021 12:16pm
By Sally Perry
