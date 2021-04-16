These Isle of Wight pubs open this weekend after 2021 lockdown

Looking for a place to meet friends Friday/ this weekend? Here are over 60 Isle of Wight pubs that News OnTheWight knows are open. Have fun!

Crown Inn Shorwell

Looking for an Isle of Wight pub that’s now open post-lockdown, to meet up with friends at this weekend?

News OnTheWight has been busy getting in touch and gathering data from as many Isle of Wight pubs with outside space as possible – It’s been quite a task – but we want to support readers who want to be outside and the Island’s hospitality industry.

Time with friends and family
Of course, getting out to a pub doesn’t have to mean drinking alcohol or getting drunk – there’s plenty of fun to be had chatting with friends and families while quaffing soft drinks.

While the list we’ve gathered is as comprehensive as possible, we haven’t heard back from some pubs (perhaps because they are not opening), but below is the information data that those pubs opening have given us, those who opened on Monday 12th and others who plan to open today or over the weekend. Many thanks to Tim, Mike and John of IW CAMRA for their expert knowledge in helping tie up the stragglers too.

The list
Here’s the info – Pubs are listed alphabetically – but on desktop computers you can reorder the columns just by clicking at the top of them. There’s also a search feature.

Don’t forget, when you head off to the pubs, wrap up warm – you’ll be sitting outside after all. As people can only be outside, most of them are on a ‘weather permitting’ basis, with a few having set up marquees.

They’re often on a first come, first served basis, but a few have bookings.

NameAreaOpening
Anchor InnCowesMon-Thurs 4pm - 10pm. Fri & Sat noon 11pm. Sun noon - 8pm. Weather permitting
Bargeman's RestNewport10.30am - 6.00pm
Black SheepRyde10am 'til 11pm every day
BlacksmithsCalbourneFri, Sat & Sun. Food Noon - 6.60 drinks til 8
BlenheimVentnorOpening 17th May
Bonchurch InnBonchurchMon - Sat 12-3 and 6-10. Sun 12-3
BuddleNiton﻿Wed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
Bugle HotelYarmouthMidday to sunset, 7 days a week
Castle InnNewportOpen everyday
Castle InnRydeOpening 17 May 2021
CaulkheadsSandownWed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
CedarsWoottonMidday 'til about 10pm. Food daily 12 -3pm
ChequersRookleyOpening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days Marquee covering
Crab & LobsterBembridgeMidday to sunset, 7 days a week
Crown InnShorwellOpen 14th Apr. 3pm until early evening/sunset if good weather. Drinks only
Culver Haven InnSandownOpen from midday on Fri, Sat and Sun
Dairymans DaughterArretonHope to open 10am - 6pm each day
Duke of YorkCowesFrom 11am
Eight BellsCarisbrookeOpening 14 Apr 2021
Falcon InnRydeFrom 3pm Mon to Fri and 12pm Sat & Sun
Fighting CocksArretonMon to Thur 10-3pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm. Sun 10-4pm
FishbourneWootton Bridge10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
Fishermans Cottage InnShanklinDaily 10 - 10pm. Serving food until 6pm
FlanagansSandownOpening 17 May 2021
Fleming ArmsBinstead
George HotelYarmouth12pm to 6.45pm (last orders)
George InnNewport11am - 6pm Sun - Thur. Fri & Sat 11am - 9pm
GriffinGodshillMon-Sun 12pm-8pm. Food served 12pm-7pm
Harbour HouseRydeMon to Sun 11-11pm. Food 11 - 7pm.
Highdown InnTotland
11.00am to 8.00pm
Horseshoe InnNorthwoodFrom 11.30am, everyday. Weather dependant
Joe's BarNiton12pm - 8pm (times may vary) 7 days a week. Pizza 5pm - 8pm Wed to Sat
LifeboatEast CowesOpening 4pm
LongbeachColwell BayOpening 1 May 2021
Merrie GardensLakeDrink 11am until 10pm. Food 12 - 8pm
New InnShalfleetOpening 17 May 2021
Newclose Cricket GroundNewportFrom 10am, serving breakfast, snacks & afternoon teas. Weather dependent
North HouseCowesOpening 14 April. Lunch midday-4pm. Drinks 4pm-8pm. Seven days
Old ComicalSandown10am - 10:30pm
7 days
Painters ArmsCowesOpen 12-10pm. All week, weather permitting
Pointer InnNewchurch11am-11pm everyday. Food served 12 noon 'til 9pm
Pontoon View BarCowes
Mon - Thur 10-9pm. Fri & Sat 10-9pm.Sun 10-7pm
Prince of WalesEast CowesOpen 3-7 weekdays. 12-7 Saturday & Sunday depending on the weather
Prince of WalesNewport
Railway MedinaNewport
Red LionFreshwaterWeather permitting, every day. Food starts Tuesday
ReefSandownMaximum of 4 people per table
Ryde Castle HotelRydeOpening 17th May
Simeon ArmsRydeOpening 16 Apr 2021. Fri 4 - 9. Sat 3 - 9. Sun 1-7
Sloop InnWootton BridgeOpening at 12pm.
Spyglass InnVentnorOpening 17 Apr 2021
StagParkhurstOpen midday daily 'til 9pm. Sunday 12 'til 8pm
Sun InnHulverstoneWed - Sun (closed Mon & Tues). Midday until sunset
Sun InnCalbourneOpening 14th April - Noon until 9pm. Weather permitting
TapSandownOpening 17 May 2021 - 10.30am - close 7 days a week
TavernersGodshillOpening 17th May
The BoathouseSeaview10am for breakfast and hot drinks. Dining from midday
The HideawayShanklinWed - Sun 12noon to 6pm. Food 1 - 5pm, limited garden menu (and daily specials board)
The SpinakerBembridgeOpening 17 May 2021
Three BishopsBrighstoneTea & coffee from 8am
Travellers JoyNorthwoodOpening Midday. Then daily until 11pm. Food until 9pm
Vernon Cottage TavernShanklinOpening 17 May 2021
Village InnShanklinWaiting for weather to get better
Vine InnFreshwaterOpening 16 Apr 2021
WaterfrontTotland BayFrom 9am
Waverley HotelCarisbrookeOpening Tues 13th April -> Tue, Wed, Thur - 5-9pm. Friday 3-9. Sat & Sun 12-9pm
White Hart InnHavenstreetOpening Fri 16th April. Fri & Sat 12pm - 5pm. Sun 12pm - 4pm
White Horse InnWhitwellOpening 17th May
White LionNitonOpening midday 12th, then Fri, Sat & Sun. If busy, may open more days
Wight MouseChaleOpening 15 May 2021
Winter GardensVentnorServing from 11am
Woodmans ArmsWoottonOpening 16 May 2021. Fri 4 til 9. Sat 4 til 9. Sun 12 til 4
Woodvale HotelGurnard1100-2300 bar open. 1200-1900 serving food
Yarbridge InnBradingMidday - 7pm everyday

Gov rules
Government have mandated that some Covid rules still apply – Groups can be no larger than six people and can come from no more than two households. Check-ins for each member of the group are needed. There’s no general mixing, beyond the table you’re sitting at. Masks must be worn for trips to the loo.

That aside – News OnTheWight hopes you have a great time if you get out to support your local Isle of Wight pub.

Image: © Crown Inn Shorwell

