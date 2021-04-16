Don’t miss Ryde’s Spring Windows: Art installations in shop windows

Three shop windows in Ryde will be showcasing the work of arts and community organisations between now and 19th April (Monday).

‘Spring Windows’ intends to shine a light on Ryde’s High Street heritage.

As part of the Heritage Action Zone (HAZ) project, Shademakers UK, the New Carnival Company and Network Ryde with artists Teresa Grimaldi and Sarah Vardy have all created bespoke heritage-themed installations in High Street shop windows.

The three windows

The New Carnival Company’s installation can be found in the Aspire Window.

It showcases the origins of Ryde Carnival and the rich carnival heritage of the town.

The King of Rock and Roll in Packs

Shademakers UK are using the whole of the frontage of former Elizabeth Pack building to tell the story of the building use from 1860s to date (including that fab model of the King of Rock or Roll above).

Model at Elizabeth Packs

They’ll also be showcasing the exciting plans they have for the building.

Bio on Elizabeth Pack

Working with young people at Network Ryde, artists Teresa Grimaldi and Sarah Vardy have explored the life of nineteenth century plantsman Charles Dimmick, who was the previous owner of 147 High Street, where the youth service is now based.

Spring Window at Network Ryde

Lloyd-Sweet: Restoring spirit of celebration of people and place

Rob Lloyd-Sweet, Historic Places Adviser at Historic England, said,

“We’re really excited to be contributing to the ‘grand re-opening’ of Ryde High Street through the High Street Heritage Action Zone. “It’s been a whole year without Carnival in Ryde, but through this project high street shops will be transformed into carnival floats that restore that spirit of celebration of people and place. “We hope people will enjoy the windows, take photos and share them online to show what a great place Ryde is to visit this spring and summer.”

Find out more

You can find out more about each window over on the IW HAZ Website.

The art installations will be in place until Monday 19th April, so make sure you venture out before Monday when the windows will be taken down.

Feedback

The HSHAZ project would like your feedback on the Spring Windows. Pop over to the online questionnaire available via the Website or use the QR code on the windows.

Comments can also be emailed to [email protected]