Photographer Tim Rudman presents Iceland an Uneasy Calm

Rachel shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Dimbola Museum and Galleries is delighted to announce our next exhibition, ‘Iceland: An Uneasy Calm’, a series of spectacular landscapes created by award winning photographer and printer, Tim Rudman.

Iceland, ‘The Land of Ice and Fire’, is a land of myth and magic, of fearsome subterranean power and spectacular scenery. Tim’s stunning photographs capture the beauty and contrasts of the dramatic Icelandic landscape and have received widespread praise:

“Majestic images that draw the viewer into the harsh reality of nature at its most rugged. “These images go far beyond the common and strike deep at the viewers’ core, resonating with power and beauty. The photographs will take you to many places beyond simple fences, rocks, clouds and shorelines and undoubtedly to places within.”

Tim has been described as: “one of the very finest landscape photographers working today, easily identifiable by his supreme gift as one of the leading photographic printers of his generation”.

The exhibition includes toned silver gelatine prints taken and printed by Tim over the last eight years.

Publication

Tim’s book of the same name is a sumptuous celebration of the photographic art and traditional interpretive darkroom printing by an acknowledged master of the craft and will be available to purchase from the Dimbola gift shop.

Exhibition Preview

An exhibition preview event is being held on Thursday 20th April from 6-8pm, there will be opportunity to be the first to see the exhibition and meet the artist. All are welcome.

Special offer for Islanders

Entry to the museum and all exhibitions is offered at the discounted rate of £1 per person for Isle

of Wight residents with proof of address on the last Saturday of every month.

Location map

View the location of this story.