Two arrested following Police activity in Ventnor

A flurry of police activity in Ventnor at around 11.30am today resulted in the arrest of two people.
Seven patrol cars, one van and a co-responder were spotted in the car park in Pound Lane.
Police confirmed they arrested two people wanted for outstanding offences.
A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been detained by police.
Image: © Elaine Flemons
Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 1:21pm
By Sally Perry
