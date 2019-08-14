Two arrested following Police activity in Ventnor

An unusual flurry of police activity in Ventnor this morning resulted in the arrest of two people.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Police cars in Pound Lane car park

A flurry of police activity in Ventnor at around 11.30am today resulted in the arrest of two people.

Seven patrol cars, one van and a co-responder were spotted in the car park in Pound Lane.

Police confirmed they arrested two people wanted for outstanding offences.

A 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man have been detained by police.

Image: © Elaine Flemons

Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 1:21pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2n7J

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Ventnor

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*