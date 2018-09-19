Ventnor Bay-ke off on Ice coming to this year’s Ventnorville

Janneke shares details of this upcoming event that grows each year to become bigger and better. Ed

Ventnorville, Ventnor’s own annual Christmas town event, is celebrating its fifth birthday this year and is adding an extra day as well as some great new events to the programme of festivities.

This year, Ventnorville will take place over the weekend of 30th November – 2nd December, with attractions and entertainment for young, old and everyone in-between. Some of the parts that make up this weekend are the by now familiar Winter Carnival Lantern Parade, Carol Singing in the Park, The Arts and Crafts Market and the Country market, Dog fancy Dress, the Santa Dash on the beach plus, of course, Santa’s Grotto and visits by The Grinch.

Traditional festive market

Last year’s addition of a festive market with traditional wooden chalets, music, mulled wine, roast chestnuts and kids’ rides was a great success and will be expanded for this year.

Local volunteers are already busy building extra chalets, which are decorated with festive garlands and lighting for a truly winter wonderland atmosphere.

Ventnor on Ice

For 2018, there will be two completely new events to add to the programme too: a fantastic 12m x 12m Ice Rink and a very tasty cake competition!

The auditorium in the Winter Gardens will be the venue for the large synthetic ice rink which will be open for business on the Friday afternoon and all day on Saturday and Sunday (all details of opening times, prices and how to book will be available soon from the dedicated Ventnorville page on the Love Ventnor Website).

There will be skates in all sizes for kids and adults, and some skating aids for those who are a little unsure on the ice.

Ventnor Bay-ke Off

The other new event, the Ventnor Bay-ke Off, will offer all keen Island bakers an opportunity to bring their best Christmas bakes and visitors will be able to come in and have a cup of tea and see some of the wonderful creations and vote for their favourite.

Judges will award prizes for the most exciting showstoppers, Christmas Bake and Junior category. There will be a Christmas Draw for some of the competition entries.

Buzzing atmosphere

All in all, the town will be buzzing with music, events in many different locations and visitors.

The weekend offers a fantastic way to spend time with family or visiting relatives, to stock up on Christmas gifts or just to have a browse in the many little shops, bars and eateries that Ventnor has to offer.

More information can be found on the Website.

