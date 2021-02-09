Weekly update of Isle of Wight Covid-19 figures: Positive tests, deaths, age breakdown and hospitalisations

The Office for National Statistics reveals that in week 4 of 2021, 18 new deaths occurred where Coronavirus (Covid-19) was registered as the cause of death.

Nine were reported in care homes and nine in hospital.

Week 4 covers deaths that occurred up to 29th January 2021 but were registered up to 6th February 2021.

Positive tests

In the last week (2nd – 8th Feb) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight increased by 181 – a rate per 100,000 population of 128.37.

The cumulative total since the pandemic began is now at 6,408 – a rate per 100,000 population of 4,544.68.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 0.6 to 0.9.

Age breakdown

The table below shows the breakdown in five-year age groups of positive Covid-19 tests between 21st-27th Jan and 28th-3rd Feb 2021.

Age 21st-27th Jan 28th Jan - 3rd Feb Difference 0_4 3 3 0 5_9 8 3 -5 10_14 14 7 -7 15_19 16 7 -9 20_24 25 12 -13 25_29 34 22 -12 30_34 35 18 -17 35_39 18 21 3 40_44 27 23 -4 45_49 31 20 -11 50_54 44 13 -31 55_59 41 18 -23 60_64 25 16 -9 65_69 22 4 -18 70_74 14 9 -5 75_79 7 6 -1 80_84 20 3 -17 85_89 16 5 -11 90+ 15 2 -13 Total 415 212 -203 0_59 296 167 -129 60+ 119 45 -74 unassigned 0 0 0

Last two weeks and two months

The graphs below show the changes to daily rates over the last two weeks and since end of October 2020.

Deaths

The Government Dashboard also recorded one new death yesterday (Monday) within 28 days of positive test, meaning the cumulative remains at 218 (as of 8th Feb).

It records 32 new weekly deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate, with the cumulative total of 166.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and with those who are working so hard to save lives.

Hospital

The Covid dashboard shows that as of 2nd February there were 80 patients being treated for Covid-19 at St Mary’s hospital, with 4 being admitted on Sunday 24th January.

Eight of those 80 patients are relying on mechanical ventilation.

Live map

An interactive map now shows how many ‘cases’ per area of the Island. This has a new function where you can tap in your postcode and it will take you to your vicinity. It’s not always fully up to date, so you need to check the date of the data.

Test results for those from the mainland using the IW Test Centre are not included in the figures for the Island.

Only get tested on the Island

Residents are reminding that only those with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Source: Covid Dashboard

Image: Susan Yin under CC BY 2.0