There are only two weeks left to register your garden for the Wight in Bloom judging.

If you would like to enter the 2018 Wight in Bloom competition, you have until midday on the 30th June to register your entry.

There are great prizes to win, including Liz Earle products, Red Funnel ferry tickets, gift vouchers and of course the all-important winners certificates, which will be awarded by Wight in Bloom’s patron Alan Titchmarsh at an awards ceremony on 21st September.

Make 2018 your year

If you’ve never entered the competition before, make 2018 your year. There are 11 categories to choose from, from best use of a small space to large commercial gardens. Judging will take place in July.

This year the judges will be awarding bonus points for greener gardening. You may choose to make your garden wildlife friendly, recycle, or reduce plastic in your garden. The keen eyed judges will be on the lookout for great ideas put into action in this year’s competition.

How to enter

It only takes a few seconds to register your entry online with the link below

Register online now – enter the 2018 competition via the Red Funnel Website

Alternatively download a PDF of the 2018 Competition Entry Form, print out a hard copy and send it to the competition address printed on the form

News shared by David Thornton on behalf of Wight in Bloom. Ed

Image: ronsaunders47 under CC BY 2.0