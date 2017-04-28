Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Andrew Turner resigns as Isle of Wight MP

Just hours after OnTheWight revealed that Isle of Wight MP Andrew Turner labelled homosexuality ‘wrong’ and ‘dangerous to society’, he has stepped down as the MP

Andrew Turner - Top 5 Things - 12 Jan 2015

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner has this afternoon resigned from his post.

Earlier today Mr Turner had told a classroom of A-Level students that he believed homosexuality was “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.

Following nation-wide outrage at the news, in a statement to the press Mr Turner said,

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of the Isle of Wight as their member of Parliament.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to represent such a beautiful constituency.

“After 16 years I have come to the decision that it is time for a new generation to take up the mantle of representing my fantastic constituency.

“I am grateful for the support I have received from Islanders and proud of the record that Conservatives have in delivering for the Island.

“In the forthcoming election I will be supporting the Conservative candidate to ensure the strong and stable leadership of Theresa May is returned to Downing Street.”

Source: Peter Henley BBC

Friday, 28th April, 2017 6:03pm

By

  1. Hermit


    28.Apr.2017 6:06pm

    YES!!!

  2. ouma


    28.Apr.2017 6:11pm

    He must have realised that he does not have the support he had hoped for. Interesting to see what the IWCA will do now in the light of their earlier comments. (Were they made before or after his homophobic comments to students, I wonder?).

    This will I hope shake up island politics and candidates for the GE!

  3. Rod Manley


    28.Apr.2017 6:11pm

    Another “stable leader” bites the dust !!

  4. ianwinter


    28.Apr.2017 6:12pm

    So it’ll be Seely, or Fox, or somebody parachuted in from Central Office I guess.

  5. peterj


    28.Apr.2017 6:13pm

    Shame that this didn’t happen after he’d been selected. Now the Tories have a chance of putting someone more personable forward.

    Is this the time for the Bobster, ‘Baron’ of Chillerton? I see as part of his PhD studies he is researching ‘information warfare’. Could be handy!

  6. Niton Wight Satin


    28.Apr.2017 6:13pm

    No apology for his anti-gay comments you might note.

  7. constituent


    28.Apr.2017 6:15pm

    Let us hope the gang go with him

  8. mat


    28.Apr.2017 6:26pm

    It is about time the youth asserted themselves and put these old reactionaries in their place and came out to vote.

  9. Turnup


    28.Apr.2017 6:36pm

    Good riddance

  10. constituent


    28.Apr.2017 6:43pm

    Time for Mr Turner’s whole team to go and clear out the IWCA and MP’s office and bring in the new. A clean sweep will rejuvenate the Tory party on the IOW. Time for fresh blood and some younger members to benefit whilst they can from the stalwart members of the party

