Andrew Turner resigns as Isle of Wight MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner has this afternoon resigned from his post.
Earlier today Mr Turner had told a classroom of A-Level students that he believed homosexuality was “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.
Following nation-wide outrage at the news, in a statement to the press Mr Turner said,
“It has been my privilege to serve the people of the Isle of Wight as their member of Parliament.
“I have been incredibly fortunate to represent such a beautiful constituency.
“After 16 years I have come to the decision that it is time for a new generation to take up the mantle of representing my fantastic constituency.
“I am grateful for the support I have received from Islanders and proud of the record that Conservatives have in delivering for the Island.
“In the forthcoming election I will be supporting the Conservative candidate to ensure the strong and stable leadership of Theresa May is returned to Downing Street.”
Source: Peter Henley BBC
Friday, 28th April, 2017 6:03pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ffb
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
.
Hermit
28.Apr.2017 6:06pm
YES!!!
ouma
28.Apr.2017 6:11pm
He must have realised that he does not have the support he had hoped for. Interesting to see what the IWCA will do now in the light of their earlier comments. (Were they made before or after his homophobic comments to students, I wonder?).
This will I hope shake up island politics and candidates for the GE!
Rod Manley
28.Apr.2017 6:11pm
Another “stable leader” bites the dust !!
mat
28.Apr.2017 6:20pm
About as stable as an elephant on a ping pong ball.
ianwinter
28.Apr.2017 6:12pm
So it’ll be Seely, or Fox, or somebody parachuted in from Central Office I guess.
constituent
28.Apr.2017 6:16pm
Hopefully Bob
peterj
28.Apr.2017 6:13pm
Shame that this didn’t happen after he’d been selected. Now the Tories have a chance of putting someone more personable forward.
Is this the time for the Bobster, ‘Baron’ of Chillerton? I see as part of his PhD studies he is researching ‘information warfare’. Could be handy!
mat
28.Apr.2017 6:23pm
Could we at last see the end of the power of the aristocratic constituency and move into the 21st century?
Niton Wight Satin
28.Apr.2017 6:13pm
No apology for his anti-gay comments you might note.
mat
28.Apr.2017 6:28pm
It was a ruse, Turner didn’t want to be compelled to stand like Cameron and Central Office presuured him to do so last time.
constituent
28.Apr.2017 6:33pm
So not true !!!
Suruk the Slayer
28.Apr.2017 6:38pm
So Turner didn’t want to stand and, instead of resigning more honorably by citing ill health or such, he thinks “I know, I’ll drop a humongous clanger and be forced to resign under a cloud”.
Really?
peterj
28.Apr.2017 6:42pm
Did anyone actually check to see if he was drunk? CTK isn’t that far from the The Bargeman’s Rest.
constituent
28.Apr.2017 6:35pm
Bizzare views coming from him ????
constituent
28.Apr.2017 6:15pm
Let us hope the gang go with him
mat
28.Apr.2017 6:26pm
It is about time the youth asserted themselves and put these old reactionaries in their place and came out to vote.
Turnup
28.Apr.2017 6:36pm
Good riddance
Suruk the Slayer
28.Apr.2017 6:39pm
Yes and no.
We now have the problem that the Tories might select someone marginally electable as Turner’s replacement.
constituent
28.Apr.2017 6:43pm
Time for Mr Turner’s whole team to go and clear out the IWCA and MP’s office and bring in the new. A clean sweep will rejuvenate the Tory party on the IOW. Time for fresh blood and some younger members to benefit whilst they can from the stalwart members of the party