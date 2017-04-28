Andrew Turner resigns as Isle of Wight MP

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Andrew Turner has this afternoon resigned from his post.

Earlier today Mr Turner had told a classroom of A-Level students that he believed homosexuality was “wrong” and “dangerous to society”.

Following nation-wide outrage at the news, in a statement to the press Mr Turner said,

“It has been my privilege to serve the people of the Isle of Wight as their member of Parliament. “I have been incredibly fortunate to represent such a beautiful constituency. “After 16 years I have come to the decision that it is time for a new generation to take up the mantle of representing my fantastic constituency. “I am grateful for the support I have received from Islanders and proud of the record that Conservatives have in delivering for the Island. “In the forthcoming election I will be supporting the Conservative candidate to ensure the strong and stable leadership of Theresa May is returned to Downing Street.”

Source: Peter Henley BBC