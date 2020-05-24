Another rise in number of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Covid-19

As another death is recorded, our thoughts are with all the families and friends, as well as the NHS staff who are working hard to help save lives

According to data from NHS England, one more Isle of Wight resident has been recorded as passing away after being tested positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total to 36.

Latest figures
The latest official figures for Isle of Wight NHS Trust patients who have tested positive for Coronavirus stands at 189.

Anecdotally there are many more cases of Coronavirus in the community – including care homes – with Island residents showing symptoms and self-isolating.

In addition, 22 deaths have been recorded outside the hospital setting. Bringing total number of deaths to 58.

See OnTheWight’s explainer article on understanding the Covid-19 figures that are released by NHS England and Public Health England.

Our thoughts are with all the families and friends, as well as the NHS staff who are working hard to help save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

2 Comments on "Another rise in number of Isle of Wight residents who have died after testing positive for Covid-19"

Rhos yr Alarch

So terribly sad, now nearly three times the total for the whole of New Zealand. Why are IW numbers still not going down…?

24, May 2020 5:52 pm
Angela Hewitt
Bob Seeley said in his recent newsletter that 54,000 people have downloaded the app. Seely also said that approx 25 test per day are being carried out. On 5th May OnThewight (The day the app was launched) reported 29 deaths and 145 cases. on 25th May OnTheWight reported 58 deaths (22 outside hospital) and 194 lab confirmed cases. We have approx 145.000 population That equates to 1,337… Read more »
25, May 2020 9:18 am

