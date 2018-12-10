Beatrix Potter comes to Quay Arts in time for Christmas

Tayla shares details of this upcoming event at Quay Arts. Ed

This Christmas the wonderful world of Beatrix Potter will be brought charmingly to life through song at Quay Arts.

The two timeless classic tales of Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck will be performed by the award-winning soprano and actress Michelle Todd.

Having sung at some of the most celebrated venues across the globe she recently made her debut at Carnegie Hall, and whilst she has worked with serious composers such as John Cage, she is equally at home charming audiences of young and old alike with these gentle tales of countryside animals.

Adapted with great wit

The original texts have been adapted with great wit by the well loved children’s author and poet Adrian Mitchell whose previous adaptations have included The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe for the Royal Shakespeare Company, and set to music by the award winning composer Stephen McNeff.

Solo piano accompaniment

Originally scored for orchestra, the performance at Quay Arts will be with solo piano accompaniment performed by the young local prodigy, Tom Nuckley, who has been leaving audiences gob-smacked at recent recitals not only with his remarkable playing but by his vast and varied repertoire, from Sponge Bob Squarepants to Rachmaninov.

Weekend of Christmas activities

The two performances on the 22nd and 23rd December are part of a weekend of fun activities for children and families at Quay Arts, with free Christmas films at 10am and midday, workshops and making spaces and a special seasonal menu!

Manager Paul Armfield says,

“Quay Arts will be abuzz with the festive spirit, the sights, smells and sounds of Christmas will fill the space making it the perfect place for families to come and get in the festive spirit. The Beatrix Potter shows are the icing on the cake, a real magical treat for all ages.”

A delightful show for all the family to enjoy.

Takes place on 22nd and 23rd December at 3pm, tickets £10/£6 under 12s. Book online or call 822490.