Watch: Boxing Day Swims across the Isle of Wight (video)

Hundreds of Islanders and visitors brushed off the cobwebs today (Tuesday) and took part in one of the many Boxing Day Swims on the Isle of Wight.

There were three that we’re aware of, one in Gurnard, with others in Ventnor and Shanklin following.

Well done to all those who took part in the swims and those who watched and donated to the various good causes. Thanks to those who filmed the events too, so we can share them with you now.

Gurnard Boxing Day Dip

The first to take place was the the Boxing Day Dip in Gurnard where over 100 people braved the cold water in aid of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Truist

Ventnor’s Boxing Day Swim

There was a great turnout for the Ventnor Boxing Day Swim in aid of local charity, People’s Approach to Cancer Help (PATCH) (find out more).

Spectators made donations via buckets around town as well as through a Just Giving Page.

Maria Sexton, who took over the organisation of fundraising and health & safety said after the swim,

“Once again thank you for all the local support and a massive thanks to those further afar and all the spectators who helped us to raise funds for patch! Without you all it wouldn’t of been the same! Massive well done to all the brave swimmers! “Any buckets or more donations can be handed in to The Millbay on the seafront where we will be doing our counting tomorrow (Wednesday). If anyone would like to come and help with counting, meet us at The Millbay for 1pm! “You are all amazing lovely people so thank you again.”

Thanks to Ian Brownlow for sharing his video

Thanks to Adam Wood for taking and making public this video



More Ventnor videos to follow.

Images: Gurnard Photos © Christian Beasley / Virtually Wight

