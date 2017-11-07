CBeebies presenter supports Isle of Wight Save our Schools campaign

Cat Fisher from the Isle of Wight Save Our Schools campaign shares this great news. Ed

CBeebies regular presenter and favourite, Cerrie Burnell, recently visited the Isle of Wight to lend her support to the Save Our Schools campaign to read ‘The adventures of Cyril Squirrel – SOS SUPERHERO’ written by Cat and Stu Fisher and illustrated by Fleur Orchard.

The presenter, actress, writer and mother said the campaign was too important not to help.

Raising funds for the campaign

Cat and Stu Fisher who have self-published three books with their company, Snufflesnout House, said they wanted to write a children’s picture book to help raise funds and awareness for the national campaign.

“We are all simply in awe of what the national campaign has achieved and the parent power across the water, that we felt compelled to do more. “The book also celebrates the amazing achievement of the children in their continued support and love for their schools.”

The Island’s Save Our Schools campaign

The Save Our Schools campaign run by Cat and Stu Fisher with Maria Villa Vine, are beyond grateful to Cerrie Burnell for giving up her time to record the reading, filmed by Island production company, Skinny Mammoth.

The video will be on YouTube soon and the book is available from Waterstones and Amazon.

All proceeds raised go towards Save Our Schools UK.

Follow updates of the local campaign through their Facebook Page.