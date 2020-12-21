Cuts to Isle of Wight ferry services imminent says Chair of Transport Board

A joint statement has been issued on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council and the Isle of Wight Transport Infrastructure Board.

The board meet regularly to review ferry services with operators Hovertravel, Red Funnel and Wightlink, and is currently focusing in particular on the developing travel situation.

No power to enforce regulations

Christopher Garnett, board chairman, said:

“In light of the latest Covid-19 tiering arrangements and associated travel restrictions affecting Portsmouth, Gosport and other parts of the south east, all cross-Solent ferry operators are reviewing their scheduling and are likely to make announcements about service reductions shortly. “The regulations published yesterday (Sunday) set out very clearly that people should not travel to/from a Tier 4 area apart from very limited exemptions, such as for work, education or to attend medical appointments. “Neither the council or the ferry operators have the powers to enforce these regulations, but have been working closely together to get the right messaging to people reminding them of these rules for travelling and will continue to do so. “In the meantime, the council is in discussions with the Department for Transport regarding funding so that lifeline services to and from the Island can be maintained for those who need to travel for legally permitted reasons.”

Stay local

Amid a surge in what the government believes to be a new, more infectious strain of Coronavirus, there is strong encouragement for everyone to stay local this Christmas, no matter where they live.

People must follow the rules for their tier, even when visiting a different area. People should not travel from Tier 3 to the Isle of Wight while visitors from Tier 2 must adhere to the tougher Tier 2 rules during their stay.

Stewart: Think very carefully about your Christmas plans

Council leader, Dave Stewart, said:

“It is vitally important everyone adheres to the new rules and continues to live with caution to #keeptheislandsafe. I would also ask that you think very carefully about your Christmas plans this year and stay local. “It’s crucial that we all take the necessary steps to protect the public’s health – particularly those who are elderly or clinically extremely vulnerable. It’s the right thing to do. “Our message is clear – #keeptheIslandsafe. It needs you to make the right choice this Christmas and live within the guidelines.”

