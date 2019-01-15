Decision on Cross-Solent Travel Scheme already made, reminds Isle of Wight council CEO

The decision on cutting a travel grant for cancer and renal patients has already been made, but not officially ratified, Isle of Wight Council bosses have said.

During a debate on the consultation into axing the £60,000 cross-Solent travel scheme, chief executive John Metcalfe reminded members they had already voted on this decision a year ago.

The travel grant provides support for those attending the mainland for chemotherapy, radiotherapy or dialysis.

The results of the full consultation — which more than 1,800 people responded to — are due to go before the full council in March.

In last year’s budget, approved in February 2018, members voted to remove the grant with the reduction phased over two years.

Mosdell: Keep funding going for extra year

However, cabinet member for adult social care, Cllr Clare Mosdell, said she kept the grant going for an additional year by making savings in other areas of her budget.

Cllr Mosdell said:

“We haven’t had the consultation report back yet and when we do we will give it due consideration.”

Although the decision was voted on a year ago, it cannot be ratified until the results of the consultation have been made public.

Tozer: It was me who suggested this could be a saving

Director of adult social care, Carol Tozer said:

“I feel I should take some responsibility for this personally, because it was me in the previous budget who suggested this could be a saving. “This £60,000 is really limited — not only in terms of the actual amount. Some estimated 30,000 patients make trips to the mainland, this covers a mere fraction. “It’s very limited in terms of what it will cover: chemotherapy, radiotherapy, renal therapy. A lady I got to know suffered cancer and her treatment wasn’t chemotherapy or radiotherapy — it was immunotherapy, which this policy does not cover. “So exactly the same condition, but a difference in how the clinician was treating it. You have to ask those questions about that existing equity — that is why we put it up.”

No backing for Lilley’s appeal

Cllr Michael Lilley tried to propose cabinet be recommended to find the money in this year’s budget for the fund, but no members backed this.

Cllr Steve Hastings said:

“I think this proposal is premature. We had a decision like this before when made a recommendation and a proposal without a report. So please, let’s have the report first and do it properly.”

The full report is due before the council in March.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed