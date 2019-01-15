Isle of Wight’s pioneering Victorian photographer featured on BBC Radio 4 Extra

Tune into BBC Radio 4 Extra on Sunday or catch up via the Sounds App to hear how Julia Margaret Cameron changed portraiture forever, thanks to her life-size reproduction of the head.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Julia Margaret Cameron

This coming Sunday (20th January) the pioneering Victorian Isle of Wight photographer, Julia Margaret Cameron, will be the subject of a 15 minute episode on Radio 4 Extra.

In the second episode of the series, Snapshots in the Dark, Colin Ford discovers how Cameron changed portraiture forever, thanks to her life-size reproduction of the head.

Hidden Hero
Julia Margaret Cameron, whose home in Freshwater is now home to Dimbola Museum and Galleries, recently featured in the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes project. She inspired generations of photographers, and to this day, exhibitions of her work attract photography disciples from around the world.

Listen in
Tune your DAB Radio on Sunday to BBC Radio 4 Extra at 3.45pm or catch up via the BBC Website.

Thanks to Seb for the heads up.

Image: © Dimbola Museum and Galleries

Tuesday, 15th January, 2019 1:15pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2m6n

Filed under: Featured, Freshwater, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Photography, Radio, West Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*