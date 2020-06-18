Ding Dong the (current Covid-19) App seems to be Dead!

After nearly four weeks of not answering simple questions, the Government has decided to kill the Covid-19 Contact Tracing App that was trialled on the Isle of Wight.

As reported this morning, the App has not been updated for over four weeks, as Islanders were kept in the dark about its effectiveness.

BBC: NHS abandons centralised contact tracing App

The BBC are reporting that current centralised version of the App will be replaced by one using decentralised technology developed by Google/Apple.

BBC scoop – NHS abandons centralised contact tracing app, moves to Apple/Google decentralised model — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) June 18, 2020

Lowthion: Government must make Apology and a Thank You to the people of the Isle of Wight

Spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party, told News OnTheWight,