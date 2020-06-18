Ding Dong the (current Covid-19) App seems to be Dead!

After nearly four weeks of not answering simple questions, the Government has decided to kill the Covid-19 Contact Tracing App that was trialled on the Isle of Wight.
As reported this morning, the App has not been updated for over four weeks, as Islanders were kept in the dark about its effectiveness.
BBC: NHS abandons centralised contact tracing App
The BBC are reporting that current centralised version of the App will be replaced by one using decentralised technology developed by Google/Apple.
Lowthion: Government must make Apology and a Thank You to the people of the Isle of Wight
Spokesperson for the Isle of Wight Green Party, told News OnTheWight,
“The good people of the Isle of Wight deserve an apology from this government. The decision to shelve the NHSX App was not taken today – they have known for weeks that the App just does not work, and yet still encouraged Islanders to download it. Why?
“Islanders stood up to the mark and downloaded it in good faith to ‘do their duty’ and ‘lead the way’. The reality was that the App had no NHS Ethics Approval, no privacy legislation and no declared success criteria.
We were used as lab rats for a costly experiment set to be worth £250million. Someone has got rich out of this, and it is not the Isle of Wight.
“Like so much of this Covid Crisis, the Government has managed the development of this App appallingly. But they can make some amends.
An Apology and a Thank You to the people of the Isle of Wight is the very least that the Government must make, if we are to have any faith that Government understand the sacrifices made and the contribution given by Islanders throughout the last few weeks.”
