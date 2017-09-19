Don’t miss Barry ‘The Fish’ Melton at Dimbola this week

This Wednesday evening sees a very special gig take place at Dimbola Museum & Galleries in Freshwater.

Americana music legend

Direct from San Francisco, Dimbola will be hosting Americana music legend, Barry Melton.

He was original lead guitarist with Country Joe and the Fish – the band who appeared at the Monterey Festival 1967 and Woodstock Festival in 1969, where they performed in front of a record breaking crowd of 400,000.

Film features

The band was an integral part of the feature films “Monterey Pop” and “Woodstock” and have also appeared in many other feature films, including the neo-Western film, “Zachariah”.

Barry also wrote the soundtrack for the Roger Corman classic, “GAS-S-S”. He had brief appearances in “The Omega Man” (1971) and “More American Graffiti” (1979).

Other bands

Barry was a founding member of The Dinosaurs, a San Francisco super group of 1960’s veterans, which at various times also included founder members of Janis Joplin’s band Big Brother and the Holding Company, Quicksilver Messenger Service, Jefferson Airplane, Jefferson Starship, Hot Tuna,New Riders of the Purple Sage, It’s a Beautiful Day and also Robert Hunter, the lyricist and sometime performer for The Grateful Dead.

Where and when

Barry will be performing as a duo with Stephane Missri from his French band, Jamsutra.

This very special gig takes place on Wednesday 20th September at Dimbola Museum and Galleries.

Doors open at 7pm with the gig running from 7.30pm-10pm and includes a Q&A session with Barry.

Tickets are £8 and available from Dimbola or by calling us on 756814.

Image: © Country Joe and the Fish

