Wightlink say new terminal layout has improved punctuality

Statistics from August 2017 – the busiest month of the year – show Wightlink’s terminal improvements have made a significant difference to punctuality on the Portsmouth-Fishbourne route.

The numbers of sailings arriving on time this August on Wightlink’s busiest service increased by more than a third, compared to August 2016 levels.

This is because staff can load and unload its flagship St Clare more quickly using new double deck boarding ramps. Cars and small vans embark and disembark on the upper deck while lorries, coaches and other large vehicles use the lower deck.

Faster turnaround

The new system has reduced the turnaround time to around 15 minutes.

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield says:

“We thank our customers and neighbours for their patience during our construction work at both Portsmouth and Fishbourne. The temporary disruption to our services has been worth it because punctuality has improved. “We are delighted that the majority of our sailings are now running on time, even on some of the busiest days during the holiday season, and will welcome our new ship Victoria of Wight in summer 2018.”

