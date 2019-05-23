European Elections: It’s polling day and time to vote for your chosen party/candidate

Polling stations across the Isle of Wight are now open (7am-10pm) and ready for those who are registered to vote in the European Elections.
The election is being held for 73 seats in the European Parliament across 12 regions in the UK, with ten seats available in the South East region.
In our region there are 85 candidates standing across nine political parties, including three Independents.
The count on the Isle of Wight takes place on Sunday, so it’s unlikely we’ll know the outcome for the region until late Sunday night/early Monday morning.
Where is my closest polling station?
The very clever folks over the the Democracy Club have created a system for finding out where your nearest polling station is. Simply enter your postcode below.
How voting works
In this elections you vote for the party, rather than the candidate. Seats are awarded under the D’Hondt system.
Depending on how many votes each party receives, the candidates will be selected based on the position they are on the list.
Image: bagelmouse under CC BY 2.0
Thursday, 23rd May, 2019 7:43am
By Sally Perry
Filed under: Election, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Politics
