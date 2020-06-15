Family pay tribute to Royal Mail driver who died in Isle of Wight collision

The family of a man who died following a single-vehicle collision on the Isle of Wight have today paid tribute to him.

Police were called at 7.38am on Saturday, 6th June after a Royal Mail delivery van was involved in a collision on The Downs Road on the Isle of Wight.

Despite best efforts, Michael Horne, 40, of Sholing, Southampton, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“He probably never realised how many people loved him”

Paying tribute to him today, his family said:

“We are absolutely devastated by this tragic event. Michael was a wonderful son and brother, loving husband and devoted father to two amazing children. “He was an avid Saints supporter and an active member of Sholing Football Club, spending many enjoyable hours as assistant coach to the U14 and U12 White teams. “We have been deeply touched by the outpouring of sympathy and kind messages from the local community. “As a Royal Mail delivery driver, Michael had been a key worker throughout the Covid-19 pandemic and we just can’t believe he won’t be coming home to us. Our lives will never be the same again and we miss him terribly. “He still had his life to live and he has left a large hole in ours. He probably never realised how many people loved him.”

Get in touch

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44200202668. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed