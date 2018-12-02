Find out how you can get involved to help protect our precious wildlife

Kay shares this latest news that should be of interest to many people on the Island. Ed

For anyone who has spent their lifetime being involved in Nature, Wildlife, Environment and just being outdoors – you have times when you wonder if anything you have done to try and reverse decline the loss of such things has had any impact at all.

This year more than many of us could remember in 20 years – we felt it more than ever. The extreme heat and the lack of water really changed how wildlife and much more was reacting – something many of us observed.

‘People’s Manifesto for Wildlife’

So it was a breath of fresh air when Chris Packham launched his ‘A People’s Manifesto for Wildlife’ back in September this year.

An estimated 10,000 people of all ages other took part in the People’s March for Wildlife in London on 22nd September and the whole thing was just such an inspirational day.

A blueprint for change

The manifesto contained so many things that many of us have been involved in over our lives and from feeling slightly hopeless about the prospect of change – it gave us such hope that if concerned groups of people and individuals from all walks of life come together, using this document as a blueprint for change, then we can really pull our heads together and make it happen.

On the Isle of Wight there are so many people doing great things in all the areas covered in the Manifesto – we need an opportunity to do exactly the same.

Get involved

An initial meeting for groups and individuals to look at the Manifesto in more detail and how we can contribute to it, find out more about what each of us does and what we can do together is being held at the Riverside Centre, Newport on Saturday 12th January 2019 at 10am-12pm.

All are welcome.

For further details please contact wildlifeiow@gmail.com



