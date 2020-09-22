Find out what the Isle of Wight council has been up to in last year, as Annual Report published

The Isle of Wight Council’s annual report — highlighting services, projects and achievements in 2019/20 — was formally presented by council leader Dave Stewart to Full Council last week.

Highpoints and progress

The report features highpoints and progress made against the corporate plan across a range of council activities, including:

innovations within adult social care recognised as national best practice for getting people home from care settings much quicker than ever before;

Ofsted recognition of special educational needs and disability (SEND) services that ensure children’s needs are identified early and that they receive the support they need;

a significant reduction in rough sleeping with 302 homeless preventions;

376 people supported to live independently;

the extension of the council’s popular green waste collection service;

trading standards interventions which have saved £450,000 for consumers; and

the success of the Island’s bid to host the final leg of Tour of Britain cycle race in 2022.

Download the Report from the council’s Website.

Stewart: An inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit

Councillor Stewart said:

“At the core of our achievements and our ambition is the delivery of our strategic vision ‘for the Isle of Wight to be an inspiring place in which to grow up, work, live and visit’. “As we move into the start of a new council year, achieving the vision has never been more important to the Island, as we seek to move forward from the challenges that we have and continue to face with the coronavirus pandemic.”

Stewart: Pay tribute to staff, partners and volunteers and community groups

Councillor Stewart added:

“As leader of the council, it remains my personal ambition to ensure that the commitments we have made to our local community remain at the heart of our leadership and decision-making. “I wish to thank all those who have contributed to the level of service being provided by the council and in particular to pay tribute to our staff and partners and all those volunteers and community groups who have supported the Island so superbly during the height of the Coronavirus.”

Metcalfe: A team of whom we can all be very proud

John Metcalfe, the council’s chief executive, added:

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside all our staff — they share my passion to be the best and do the very best we can for our Island community. “Never have I seen that more than in their amazing efforts to protect our community and prevent the spread of Covid-19. “They are a team who will always do their best for the community and of whom we can all be very proud.”

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office. Ed