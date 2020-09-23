Isle of Wight MP Bob Seely also being stonewalled from getting information on v2 of Test and Trace App usage

News OnTheWight had to resort to asking Bob Seely to get usage numbers on the v2 Test and Trace App, after being stonewalled by the Government team. Twenty days later, on the eve of the National rollout, even our MP can’t get them.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

man in street hitting head against a brick wall

Back in mid-August the Isle of Wight was chosen to trial a second Coronavirus Test and Trace App for the UK Government. One week after launch the Managing Director of the App, Simon Thompson, claimed thousands of Islanders had installed the App on their phones.

He didn’t offer any public proof, so News OnTheWight started the pursuing the numbers of downloads, installs and detections.

Public interest questions
That was almost five weeks ago, but the Test and Trace Team have consistently failed to provide answers to these public interest questions. It only seemed reasonable that these numbers be shared with Islanders that were being used as guinea pigs for the App again.

Even Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely, is being kept in the dark, despite requesting to see the numbers nearly three weeks ago, with his office assuring News OnTheWight that they will “keep a chase on this and keep you updated”.

Background
Launched on the Island on 13th August, this is the second Contact Tracing App being trialed by Islanders.

The first trial launched in May, when it was first claimed that over 55,000 had downloaded the NHSX version of the App. It was dropped suddenly in mid-June after the App had not been updated for over four weeks, and Islanders were kept in the dark about its effectiveness.

The App is due to be rolled out across the country tomorrow (Thursday).

Image: Daniel Mingook Kim under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 23rd September, 2020 8:35am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nWx

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...