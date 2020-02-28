First of its kind – shore power for cruise ships ‘will eliminate emissions’ when docked

Aerial shot of the Port of Southampton

ABP, which operates in the Port of Southampton, is developing a project to enable shore power for cruise ships at a multi-user terminal at the Europe’s major cruise Port.

The Solent LEP has just awarded a grant of £4.4m to the project which could have a huge impact on the reduction of emissions from cruise ships when they’re docked in Southampton.

A first of its kind
The Solent LEP say this would be the first major commercial berth and cruise terminal benefiting from this technology in the United Kingdom.

As shore power allows compatible vessels to switch off their engines, they would emit no emissions whilst docked in Southampton.

Welch: Will completely eliminate emissions when docked
Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director, said:

“Shore Power represents a major opportunity for the cruise sector, the port and the city of Southampton. By giving cruise ships the opportunity to ‘plug in’ when they’re alongside will completely eliminate emissions during that time. 

“Our plans are also in line with the Government’s 2050 Maritime Strategy on a pathway towards lower and zero emissions.”

The total project cost stands at £6,313,171 and the grant is for £4,434,350.

johnr

And the shore power comes from, ah yes power stations, probably producing emissions elsewhere, but a case of ‘not in my back yard’

28, February 2020 5:20 pm
