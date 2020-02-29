Isle of Wight ‘winter wander’ by Guardian travel writer a certain boost for tourism

There was a great article posted to the Guardian Website on Friday extolling the beauty of the Isle of Wight in the winter (it’s possibly in today’s papers).

Travel writer Sarah Baxter takes a journey across the Island, along the way meeting conservationist Dave Fairlamb for a bit of bird spotting in Newtown , hoping to see one of the White-Tailed Eagles.

Next it was on to Yarmouth for a walk with former chair of the Isle of Wight Ramblers, David Howarth, who shares an insight into the plans for the Island to join the England Coast Path.

Heading south

Sarah makes her way over to Ventnor next to meet Chris Kidd, the curator of Ventnor Botanic Garden, where she finds out how “plants are showing the state of the planet more clearly than statistics”.

Winding her way out of Ventnor takes Sarah onto Sandown, with a visit to meet those behind the National Poo Museum, as well as Arc and Artecology, “two businesses passionate about social and natural world”.

Quiet contemplation

The whirlwind trip is completed by a visit to the serene Quarr Abbey and its medieval ruins.

The feature is a great ad for the Isle of Wight, well done to Visit Isle of Wight for arranging.

Read the article in full over on the Guardian Website.

Image: © Visit Isle of Wight