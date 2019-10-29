Prospect of 500 new jobs through creation of Sandown Employment Park

Plans to build 12 commercial units and an aviation museum on land next to the Isle of Wight Airport in Sandown could create 500 new jobs.

An application has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council by Island Airports for a new development between Scotchells Brook Lane and Newport Road — the Sandown Employment Park.

Scaled down application

The revised application has been scaled down after a previous application was refused last year, due to a lack of information about the impact of traffic.

Concerns were also raised about inadequate foot way links and pedestrian crossings, and that it would be detrimental to the rural character of the area.

A major job creating opportunity

Those issues have been addressed in the new application, which describes the development as ‘a major job creating and economic investment opportunity with significant positive regeneration benefits’.

It is proposed the largely two-storey buildings will be used as office space for businesses, with 246 parking spaces, bike sheds and green roof spaces.

Comments on the application can be made on the council’s Website until 22nd November.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed