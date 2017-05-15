Green Party launch education manifesto plans on Isle of Wight

The Green Party have chosen the Isle of Wight a second time (last week NHS plans) to launch their education plans, which takes place at 10am outside Sandown Bay Academy. Ed

The Green Party has promised to abolish SATs test, end the academies programme as it announces its plans for an inspiring education system.

Vix Lowthion, Green Party education spokesperson and secondary school teacher, will pledge to end the practice of testing children from the age of seven-years-old through SATs, freeing teacher and pupils from “pointless, pressured testing”.

The Green Party believes parents and teachers should control children’s education – not businesses – and Ms Lowthion will put forward plans to end the academies programme and bring existing academies back under local authority control

Ms Lowthion will also promise to invest £7billion in the education system to fill the funding gap created by years of underinvestment and cuts. Figures show that by 2020, 99% of schools will have been hit by a funding cut – the average primary school will have lost £103,000, and the average secondary school will have lost £470,000.

An inspiring education system to transforms lives

Vix Lowthion, Green Party education spokesperson and secondary school teacher, is expected to say:

“We want to create an inspiring education system that transforms lives and transforms Britain – but that can’t happen without the very basic foundations being in place and this government has been removing them brick by brick. “How are schools meant to prepare children for life when 99% will suffer from funding cuts and children and teachers are subjected to pointless, pressurised testing? “We need to make up for the enormous shortfall, the massive neglect, in our education system by plugging the £7billion spending deficit. At the same time as schools are getting less resources, more is being asked of teachers and pupils. Getting rid of SATs tests would be one big step towards putting the fun, creativity, and inspiration can be put back into school and teachers are free to teach.”

The launch of the Green Party’s education policy will be held at Sandown Bay Academy in the Isle of Wight, which is facing closure after claims the school is not bringing in enough money.

Lowthion is expected to add:

“The academies programme has taken schools out of the hands of local authorities and parents and given them over to private businesses. “That means that if a school isn’t performing a commercial interest, it can be shut down at will by the owners, leaving pupils without a school to go to. “We would bring existing academies back under local authority control so that our children’s education is in the hands of teachers and parents, not businesses.”

Location map

View the location of this story.