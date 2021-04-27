Harcourt Sands development moves to next stage

The owners of the former Harcourt Sands Holiday Park in Puckpool have put in another planning application, to keep their scheme alive.

The heavily wooded, eastern part of the site would hold 93 houses if permission is granted for phase two of the development.

Seeking approval of reserved matters

To comply with planning conditions originally determined in 2016, owners Conakry are asking for the approval of reserved matters — in this case, the appearance and layout of the site — despite ‘not intending’ to construct the site as it is laid out in plans.

Reserved matters have to be submitted within five years of permission being granted.

New plans from K-Haus

With the withdrawal of interest from original developer ZeroC, the new developer K-Haus is creating new plans.

So far two applications have been submitted by K-Haus, which are still under consideration by the Isle of Wight Council, for alterations to the previous plans.

Forced to submit the former plans

However, they are not at the stage of redesigning phase two, according to planning agents Pegasus Group, so Conakry has been forced to submit the former plans.

Pegasus Group said, in submitted documents,

“The approval of this application is of fundamental importance to the delivery of the regeneration of this important site.”

See the plans

To view the application, 21/00699/ARM, you can visit the council’s planning register.

Comments will be accepted until 24th May.

Permission has been given to demolish the once-popular holiday park and create 128 residential units, a 63-bed hotel or 15-holiday units, with the provision of more car parking for Puckpool Park.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed