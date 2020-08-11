High praise for Isle of Wight and Facebook community from first-time holiday-makers

The Isle of Wight and its community spirit have received high praise from a first-time holiday-maker who visited the Island last week.

Minka Dyszynska-Bonnage had joined the Isle of Wight Community Information Page on Facebook prior to heading over to the Island with her family.

It was their first time here, having holidayed in Devon for the last ten years, so Minka asked the Group in advance for recommendations of where to visit and eat out etc.

“A very big thank you to the Isle of Wight community”

Yesterday, after spending a glorious week on the Island, Minka wrote,

“We’ve just come back home after a fantastic week on the Isle of Wight. I’m glad I had joined this group before our holidays because I found all off the information and recommendations really useful, so a very big thank you to the IoW community.”

“Super dog friendly”

Minka went on to say,

“Incredibly friendly and relaxed place, we will definitely be back. Super dog friendly as well, it seems like everyone has a pocketful of dog treats!”

Their highlights were The Conservatory at The George Hotel, The Hut and Off The Rails for dining, Cowes for the atmosphere, Hill Farm Stables for horse riding and the walk to The Needles for the sunset.

“We’ll definitely be back”

The friendly and informative responses from those on the Community Page (founded by Linda Bassett and now boasting over 30,000 members) added to the good feeling about the Island. Minka said,

“I think joining the group made me feel so much more part of the Island. I was reading posts about the traffic, the floating bridge troubles and campers in Carisbrooke park and feeling very involved. “I also liked how very eager the community are to share recommendations and advice in a friendly manner.”

Minka told News OnTheWight,

“To discover the Isle of Wight has been amazing (and much closer to London where we live). We can’t wait to come again.”

Well done to all those who helped with recommendations and friendly responses. It looks like Minka and her family might be visiting the Isle of Wight rather than Devon from now on.