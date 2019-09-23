Hotel ‘has had its day’ says owners looking to redevelop Sandown site

Plans to demolish a Sandown hotel, to make way for flats and houses, have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

The application sets out plans to knock down the Cygnet Hotel, at the junction of Carter Road and Broadway, and build three pairs of semi-detached houses and a three-storey block of flats containing six two-bedroom apartments — 12 homes in total.

The current owners of the hotel, which was put on the market in 2014 and ceased trading in 2017, said it was not financially sustainable.

“The hotel has had its day”

They said in a letter included with the planning application,

“The hotel has had its day and is not working anymore, it needs a lot of work. “We feel the whole building needs to be demolished as it is not very nice-looking. “Family homes will be more suited to the area with the schools and nurseries.”

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview