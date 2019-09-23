Hotel ‘has had its day’ says owners looking to redevelop Sandown site

The current owners of the hotel, which was put on the market in 2014 and ceased trading in 2017, said it was not financially sustainable.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

cygnet hotel from google streetview

Plans to demolish a Sandown hotel, to make way for flats and houses, have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

The application sets out plans to knock down the Cygnet Hotel, at the junction of Carter Road and Broadway, and build three pairs of semi-detached houses and a three-storey block of flats containing six two-bedroom apartments — 12 homes in total.

The current owners of the hotel, which was put on the market in 2014 and ceased trading in 2017, said it was not financially sustainable.

“The hotel has had its day”
They said in a letter included with the planning application,

“The hotel has had its day and is not working anymore, it needs a lot of work.

“We feel the whole building needs to be demolished as it is not very nice-looking.

“Family homes will be more suited to the area with the schools and nurseries.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Monday, 23rd September, 2019 4:31pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2ncx

Filed under: East Wight, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Planning, Sandown

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*