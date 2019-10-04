Islanders learn more about the ‘abolition of our NHS’ at screening and Q&A

Christine Lightbody from IOW Save Our NHS Group shares this report from last week’s event. Ed

On Saturday 28th September IOW Save Our NHS welcomed visiting guest speakers Dr Bob Gill and Dr Paul Hobday to the public screening of Peter Bach’s film, “Sell Off – The Abolition of Our NHS”.

The film provides indisputable evidence of how, over the last 30 years there has been a sustained undercover attack on our NHS with the long-term goal of privatising it.

Many years ago, Margaret Thatcher gave the instruction that, “Privatisation of the NHS should be carried out by stealth and in ‘salami slices’ because if they (that’s us) got wind of it, they (that’s us again) wouldn’t stand for it!” And that is exactly what has been happening despite the propaganda being fed to the public that insists on the lie that the NHS is in safe hands and will never be sold off.

Engineered attack

After the film, retired GP and author of “The Deceipt Syndrome”, Dr Paul Hobday, took the audience back through history with an astonishing factual account of how the attack on our most treasured public service has been engineered by consecutive governments for decades.

By identifying many of those complicit in the ‘plot’ and referencing past Government Legislation including the Health and Social Care Act 2012, which effectively abolished the NHS, he validated his claims so that there was no doubt as to their validity.

What the future of patient care will look like

Dr Bob Gill who features in the film and is an acting GP went on to talk about the current situation in the NHS and what the future for patient care will look like in the not too distant future if nothing is done to halt the current process.

He spoke in detail, giving working examples of what’s happening to our NHS, the ongoing struggle to provide proper care and the effects on both patients and the work force.

He explained how more and more restrictions continue to erode the provision of services and how theses are being being developed and implemented behind a cloak of secrecy without parliamentary scrutiny or proper public consultation.

Corporate interests driving reform

Dr Gill also touched on the subject of how corporate interests are driving reform in today’s NHS and how this will divert money away from patient care and into the bank accounts of the private sector and their shareholders.

He explained how NHS England’s CEO Simon Stevens worked for many years for the global Insurance company UnitedHealth Group of America and how, since 2014 he has become the main orchestrator of the plans to fragment and dismantle the NHS supported by pro-privatisation politicians and MPs many of whom also have interests in private health care.

A foothold already on the Island

Research carried out by Dr Bob’s team prior to their visit to the Isle of Wight has revealed that Optum, which is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth, already has a foothold on the Isle of Wight.

IOW Save OUR NHS will provide further details when it has been studied and analysed.



American model of healthcare

Ultimately the perceived outcome is the conversion of our NHS to the American model of healthcare which is one of the most expensive, inefficient and deadliest in the world.

Profit will come before people, health rationing would become the norm for those who cannot afford to pay and many will die.



Lively Q&A session

To conclude the evening, there was a Q&A session. The mood in the room amongst the packed audience was one of disbelief, dismay, shock, anger and sadness that our NHS is being dismantled bit by bit and that we, the public are being misled and deceived by government and much of the main stream media and press. After the event one lady wrote:

“Went to this last night. Came away very saddened and shocked at what’s going on with our NHS. Knew it was bad but this really got to the heart of it. “Thank you IOW Save Our NHS for organising such a great event.”



The audience vowed to spread the word and voted unanimously in favour of the motion that,

“This public meeting opposes the privatisation, outsourcing, cuts and closures off our NHS and calls upon the CCG (Clinical Commissioning group) and elected officials to actively oppose and reverse them.”

Watch speeches and Q&A

Derek Farrell filmed the doctors speaking and the Q&A for anyone who would like to see it. Around One hour and 20 minutess in length it has been posted in five parts all of which can be accessed here:

It carries a very serious message about the pending loss of our wonderful NHS so we urge you to take time to watch it



The film “Sell Off” can also be viewed here via YouTube.