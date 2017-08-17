Isle of Wight A level results 2017: Live coverage

Isle of Wight teenagers (and some adults) will be finding out today (Thursday) how well they fared with their 2017 A-level results.

Updates will be coming in throughout the day from all the schools who offer A-level options, including Christ the King College, Cowes Enterprise College, Island Innovation Trust VI form Campus, Ryde Academy, Ryde School, Platform One College of Music and Sandown Bay Academy.

8.36am

Platform One College of Music

First off the blocks with results is Platform One. Twenty-three students achieved the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is equivalent to taking three full A Levels.

Many students exceeded challenging targets, with nine students gaining the equivalent of three straight A grades.

Chloe Russell-Thompson achieved a D*D*D* result. This is the same as three A star, full A-level grades. Chloe also achieved Grade 8 bass guitar.

Also achieving Distinction star grades was Liam Burke, Sam Daysh, Bethan Smith and Daniel Thorton.

Director David Pontin commented,

“We are absolutely delighted with results again this year. We are proud of the achievements of each and every student. It is fantastic that all of our students will progress to their first choice universities, with some students progressing straight into employment.”

If you know 12-16 year olds who are interested in music, Platform One offers a Saturday Rock School starting next month.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0