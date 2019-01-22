Isle of Wight band, CHAMPS, drop two new tracks on us today

Our all-time favourite Isle of Wight band, CHAMPS, have dropped not one, but two great new tracks on us today.

After an prolonged interruption to the creative process, the Champion brothers from Niton, Michael and David, have been working hard to create these great new tracks which will form part of their long-awaited third album.

Get ready for today’s earworm

‘Solid Action’ and ‘Douglas Firs’ were recorded on the Isle of Wight at Chale Abbey Studios and Studio Humbug.

Having had the songs on repeat this morning, we love them both, with Solid Action being particularly catchy. Watch the video below – filmed on Ventnor Downs, by Reel Estate (Sam Weir, Will Turner and Ben Dabell).

Buy your copy now

CHAMPS have a very strong fan-base around the globe, so we expect it won’t take long for the tracks to plenty of airplay on national and international radio.

You can buy “Solid Action” on iTunes or on Apple Music.

An Island affair

The brothers were joined by several Isle of Wight musicians, and the tracks were produced, mixed and mastered by Sean Oakley, who worked with CHAMPS on The Garden is Overgrown. Another set of Isle of Wight musical brothers, Rob and Jim Homes from Studio Humbug also worked on the production of Solid Action.

Entering Red

CHAMPS’ fans shouldn’t forget that next month you can see the Isle of Wight duo feature in star in new short film alongside Ana De Armas (who starred as the AI hologram, Joi, in neo-noir science fiction film Blade Runner 2049).

Hanging with CHAMPS

