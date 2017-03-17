Isle of Wight dance and performing arts students wow the judges in Disneyland

Young Islanders – aged between eight and 15 – wowed the judges at 2017 IFDPA (International Federation of Dance and Performing Arts) competition in Disneyland at the weekend and came away with some great results. Well done to you all!

starlight boutique pupils on stage with certificates

Last weekend Mary Bowdery from Starlight Boutique took a group of 32 students to Disneyland, Paris to compete in the 2017 IFDPA (International Federation of Dance and Performing Arts) competition.

Young students from across the Isle of Wight – ages eight to 15 – competed against other dance schools from around the world.

starlight boutique pupils on stage being photographed

Mary told OnTheWight,

“The Starlight Boutique students were amazing and we came away with some outstanding results.”

Wowing the judges
Many congratulations to Ventnor lad, Ebb Phillips (pictured below), who took first place in the senior solo category, and also to Sienna Hobbs who reached third in the same category.

ebb phillips in disneyland

Three cheers for young Evan Perks who gained first place for the junior solo category.

starlight boutique pupils with certificates

A massive round of applause for Starlight Boutique’s Glee Club came first the Senior Musical Theatre and also for the street dance group who took third place in the junior hip hop category.

Honoured to represent the Isle of Wight
Mary added,

“Not only did they smash the competition, they also auditioned and received places to perform a 20 minute showcase in the Disney Studio Park and were invited to take part in the pre-parade, dancing through Disneyland in front of 10,000 people.”

She finished by saying,

“We couldn’t be prouder of all our students and we were honoured to represent the Isle of Wight and come away with such fantastic results!”

Friday, 17th March, 2017

By

Dance, Music, The Arts, Theatre, Youth

.

